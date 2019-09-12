Denmark's Central Bank Follows ECB and Cuts Key Deposit Rate Further Into Negative Territory

By Dominic Chopping

Denmark's Central Bank cut its key deposit rate further into negative territory Thursday, following a similar move by the European Central Bank earlier in the day, as it moved to keep the Danish currency steady against the euro.

The Danish central bank, known as Danmarks Nationalbank, cuts its interest rate on certificates of deposit by 0.1 percentage point to -0.75% from -0.65%.

The bank's main policy goal is to keep the euro's exchange rate within 2.25% above or below 7.46038 kroner so as to keep a lid on inflation and provide stability for domestic businesses that look to the eurozone as an important export market.

Denmark's peg has existed close to its current form for more than three decades, first relative to the German currency, and later against the euro.

To protect the peg, the central bank fine-tunes its monetary policy to that of the ECB through a combination of currency-market interventions and interest-rate adjustments.

"In the current situation where the monetary policy counterparties have a large need to place funds at Danmarks Nationalbank, the monetary deposit rates determine the money market rates and the exchange rate," the central bank said in a statement accompanying the rate decision.

Denmark was among the first to introduce negative rates in 2012, hitting a low of -0.75% in 2015 before rising to -0.65% in 2016, where it stayed until Thursday, when the ECB cut its deposit rate further into negative territory and said it would re-start bond purchases.

The ECB said it would cut its key interest rate by 0.1 percentage point, to minus 0.5%, and start buying EUR20 billion ($22 billion) a month of eurozone debt, restarting a so-called quantitative easing program that it only phased out last December.

