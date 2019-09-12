Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Denmark's Central Bank Follows ECB and Cuts Key Deposit Rate Further Into Negative Territory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 11:32am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Denmark's Central Bank cut its key deposit rate further into negative territory Thursday, following a similar move by the European Central Bank earlier in the day, as it moved to keep the Danish currency steady against the euro.

The Danish central bank, known as Danmarks Nationalbank, cuts its interest rate on certificates of deposit by 0.1 percentage point to -0.75% from -0.65%.

The bank's main policy goal is to keep the euro's exchange rate within 2.25% above or below 7.46038 kroner so as to keep a lid on inflation and provide stability for domestic businesses that look to the eurozone as an important export market.

Denmark's peg has existed close to its current form for more than three decades, first relative to the German currency, and later against the euro.

To protect the peg, the central bank fine-tunes its monetary policy to that of the ECB through a combination of currency-market interventions and interest-rate adjustments.

"In the current situation where the monetary policy counterparties have a large need to place funds at Danmarks Nationalbank, the monetary deposit rates determine the money market rates and the exchange rate," the central bank said in a statement accompanying the rate decision.

Denmark was among the first to introduce negative rates in 2012, hitting a low of -0.75% in 2015 before rising to -0.65% in 2016, where it stayed until Thursday, when the ECB cut its deposit rate further into negative territory and said it would re-start bond purchases.

The ECB said it would cut its key interest rate by 0.1 percentage point, to minus 0.5%, and start buying EUR20 billion ($22 billion) a month of eurozone debt, restarting a so-called quantitative easing program that it only phased out last December.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:43aDraghi comments at ECB press conference
RE
11:43aECB action, hit by Trump as 'hurting U.S. exports,' ups pressure on Fed
RE
11:43aDraghi ties Lagarde's hands with promise of indefinite stimulus
RE
11:43aStatement from the ECB following policy meeting
RE
11:43aPost-ECB market rally fades as doubts emerge over stimulus impact
RE
11:43aDraghi ties Lagarde's hands with promise of indefinite stimulus
RE
11:42aBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : July 2019 Freight Transportation Services Index (TSI)
PU
11:42aCFA CANADIAN FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURE : RBC report “Farmer 4.0” identifies Canadian agriculture sector as having massive potential growth
PU
11:39aIMF continuing talks with Argentina, focus on stabilising economy
RE
11:39aWall Street gains on easing trade concerns, euro zone stimulus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
3ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Ageing Angry Birds hit Rovio 2019 outlook, shares plummet
4OPEC members Iraq, Nigeria agree to cut oil output
5BOUYGUES : BOUYGUES : Sells 13% Stake in Alstom for EUR1.08 Billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group