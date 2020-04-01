Log in
Denmark's central bank slashes 2020 growth forecast amid coronavirus

04/01/2020

Denmark's economy is set to contract by 5% this year as the coronavirus outbreak hits the Nordic economy, the country's central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank had previously forecast 1.5% GDP growth in 2020.

Its latest projection is more pessimistic than that of economists at the country's biggest banks, as the central bank warns the export-driven economy will continue to suffer from weak demand from abroad even after Danish society reopens.

"In Denmark, our starting point for getting the economy back on track when the outbreak subsides and the measures are rolled back is strong. But it is going to hurt, before we get there," central bank governor Lars Rohde said in a statement.

Depending on the depth and length of the crisis, the economy may contract between 3% and 10% this year, with its main scenario forecasting a 5% contraction, it said.

In comparison, economists at Danske Bank and Nordea say they expect the Danish economy to fall 2.5% and 3%, respectively, this year.

The government has announced economic aid packages to the businesses struggling from a lockdown worth more than 60 billion Danish crowns (7.10 billion pounds).

"The rescue packages adopted by the Danish parliament are helping to buoy up firms and employees," says Rohde. Still, the central bank projects that one-third of private jobs in Denmark will be affected by the lockdown.

The central bank also warned that the export-driven economy is highly dependant on developments abroad.

"Once the economic restrictions are phased out, more conventional fiscal stimulus will probably be required to underpin demand," said Rohde.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely and Philippa Fletcher)

