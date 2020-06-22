Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Denmark to introduce green taxes on carbon emissions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 03:15am EDT

A majority coalition of parties in Denmark has agreed to introduce a tax on emissions of carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases, the government said late on Sunday.

Denmark has one of the most ambitious climate change targets in the world, aiming to reduce its emissions by 70% by 2030 and become completely climate neutral no later than in 2050.

As part of a broader climate deal set to reduce Denmark's carbon emissions by 3.4 million tonnes, the government will negotiate a green tax reform later this year, which will see companies pay a levy on the amount of CO2 they emit, the government said.

In March, the Danish Council on Climate Change, a government advisory group, said Denmark should sharply increase carbon taxes to meet its climate targets.

(Reporting by Andreas Mortensen; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55aECB ready to cooperate to resolve German legal dispute, VP says
RE
03:53aEx-BoE governor Carney sees need for greater investment after COVID
RE
03:52aFRA FEDERAL RAILROAD ADMINISTRATION : Performance of Tank Car Pressure Relief Devices Under Fire Conditions
PU
03:38aLayoffs in corporate Australia, New Zealand as coronavirus crisis deepens
RE
03:32aInternational Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 15 June 2020
PU
03:32aShri Natarajan Chandrasekaran re-nominated as part-time non-official Director on Central Board of Reserve Bank of India
PU
03:32aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on June 19, 2020
PU
03:27aDeloitte Australia cuts 7% of its workforce due to COVID-19
RE
03:24aLondon stocks slide as global coronavirus cases rise
RE
03:17aThai central bank says lenders' capital positions still strong
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Attackers Vindicated
2DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Fitch Danske Bank Press release 19.06.2020
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : Raised to Buy by JP Morgan
4FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Launches Its First Shopping..
5ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Mulls Sale of Canadian Infrastructure Assets, FT Reports

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group