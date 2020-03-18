Denodo : Continues Exceptional Growth Trajectory Evidenced by Strong Year-End Momentum

Data Virtualization Provider Acknowledged by Customers and Influencers for Delivering Superior Business Value via its Modern Integration Approach

Denodo, the leader in data virtualization, today announced that its impressive worldwide growth continued in 2019 as evidenced by a 50 percent increase in year-over-year revenue. New customer acquisition, aided by Amazon, Azure and Google Marketplaces, played a key role as subscription and expansion among existing global customers contributed to the 52 percent surge over the previous year. Interest in the award-winning Denodo Platform expanded globally with customers from around the world factoring into Denodo’s profitability. In particular, revenue from the APAC region grew 275 percent and now makes up more than 10 percent of the Company’s total revenue.

Employee headcount expanded 30 percent to support this worldwide growth. The data virtualization provider also extended its worldwide footprint by opening offices in China, Mexico, and Canada bringing the total number of worldwide offices to 19. Strategic technology and consulting alliances also intensified as marked by a 56 percent increase in new partner agreements signed and significant expansion of current partnerships, bringing a 192 percent increase in revenue from this important partner channel.

During this period, Denodo added advanced capabilities to its Denodo Platform so companies could simply and quickly deliver data science, cloud migration, and logical data lake projects. With advances across performance, cloud, and data catalog capabilities, Denodo 7 addresses the mounting data volumes from diverse data sources accelerating digital transformation projects. New customers from virtually every industry and geography joined the Company’s already impressive roster and include leading brands such as PetSmart, University of Rochester Medical Center, UBS, The Bank of New York Mellon, and Walmart de México y Centroamérica.

Denodo was recognized in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Data Integration Tools, 4 December, 2019 as the only data integration product that was recommended by 100 percent of the reviewers. With an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5, Denodo received the second highest ranking of the fifteen eligible vendors for Evaluation and Contracting. Further, Denodo was recognized for the second consecutive year as a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, representing the growing importance of Data Virtualization in the broader data integration market. The Company was also named the best data virtualization solution in Database Trends and Applications 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards 2019.

“Our goal has always been to help our worldwide customers provide order to the complexity of data management and take it to the next level,” said Angel Viña, founder and CEO of Denodo. “The remarkable growth we achieved in 2019, demonstrated by the numerous industry analyst accolades and new customers who are leveraging Denodo to keep up with the changing data landscape, is a testament to how we are improving the bottom-line. This year we look forward to adding even more capabilities, including greater support for artificial intelligence and machine learning, to support these evolving trends and grow our already impressive global presence and partner network.”

