Denodo : Platform Now Available on the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace Providing Realtime Data Delivery Through Data Virtualization

Provides Enterprise-scale Data Management Solution for Data Integration without Replication

Denodo, the leader in data virtualization, today announced the availability of the Denodo Platform through Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Marketplace, making it easier for organizations to transition data to Google Cloud to accelerate cloud data analytics and data lake initiatives. As a subscription-based offering, the Denodo Platform on GCP Marketplace provides a true enterprise-scale data management solution for real-time data integration without the cost and complexity associated with traditional data replication. A 14-day free trial on GCP Marketplace is available here.

As organizations increasingly move data and processing to the cloud, and as data residing across multiple cloud repositories becomes a reality, there is a growing need for faster, more agile data integration methods like data virtualization. Google Cloud customers who deploy the Denodo data virtualization product can realize the following benefits:

Easy access to a wide breadth of data: Connect, combine, and consume data from a variety of data sources including Google BigQuery, Google Cloud Storage, and other Google Cloud data sources, to provide a more data-driven approach to advanced real-time analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to help make better business decisions.

Optimize access to big data : Enhanced BigQuery support provides native connectivity and pushdown optimization to enable customers to process massive workloads with better query efficiency.

On-premises, cloud, and multi-cloud interoperability: The Denodo Platform's ability to deliver real-time data access with BigQuery cloud-native APIs enables easy data movement between existing on-premises and cloud data sources and Cloud Storage.

Fast, intelligent execution of data queries : BigQuery can be leveraged as a high-performance caching database for the Denodo Platform in the cloud. This supports advanced optimization techniques like data movement (data shipping), which enables multi-pass executions based on intermediate temporary tables.

Flexible packaging and pricing: Users can leverage utility-based pricing through a number of offerings on the GCP Marketplace. They can start small and scale as needed.

“As a real-time, agile data delivery method, data virtualization is well suited to the cloud, because it provides distinct benefits to customers transitioning to Google Cloud,” said Ravi Shankar, SVP and CMO, Denodo. “The Denodo Platform combines real-time data interoperability with semantically-consistent data delivery, to make it easier for customers to transition to BigQuery and Google Cloud’s on-demand storage to increase efficiency and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.”

Organizations that want to try out the Denodo Platform can take advantage of a free Test Drive environment on GCP Marketplace that enables users to quickly and easily experience real-time data delivery and accelerate insights without replication and explore the benefits of using the Denodo Platform on Google Cloud. Denodo Test Drives are completely free of charge for demonstration, education, and evaluation purposes, and are available here.

About Denodo

Denodo is the leader in data virtualization providing agile, high performance data integration, data abstraction, and real-time data services across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sources at half the cost of traditional approaches. Denodo's customers across every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI by enabling faster and easier access to unified business information for agile BI, big data analytics, Web, cloud integration, single-view applications, and enterprise data services.

