Denodo : is Named a Challenger in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

Denodo,
the leader in data virtualization, announced on 24 July (Pacific time)
that Gartner, Inc., a leading IT research and advisory firm, has
positioned Denodo as a Challenger in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data
Integration Tools. According to Gartner, “Offerings that promote
collaboration between business and IT participants are becoming
important as organizations seek adaptive approaches to achieving data
integration capabilities.” The complete and complimentary Magic Quadrant
report, published on 19 July 2018 and authored by Mark A. Beyer et al.,
is available at https://bit.ly/2vyF1Kn.
Data virtualization has become a critical delivery style for enterprises
seeking modern integration platforms by enabling IT and Business to
coevolve.
Denodo’s innovative data
catalog capability facilitates metadata-driven integration, which we
believe is consistent with Gartner’s observation that “The biggest
change in the market in 2018 is the shift from an anticipated future
demand for metadata-driven solutions to a current market expectation
that these solutions will be delivered as part of the data integration
platform.”
Denodo continues to expand the boundaries of data integration
capabilities through innovative features in Denodo 7.0 which combine to
deliver a platform that is:
-
Business Friendly – A revamped interface targets the specific needs of
business users as well as IT users, enabling them to conduct business
more quickly and easily;
-
Unmatched Speed - Support for in-memory multiple parallel processing
pushes performance to a new level, increasing processing speeds as
much as 4x greater than that of Denodo 6.0’s already fast performance;
-
Powerfully Automated - A series of tools and APIs that automate many
processes across the data management lifecycle streamline
administration efforts;
-
Cloud Ready - Availability on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft
Azure Marketplaces as well as on Docker enables multi-cloud, hybrid,
and edge use cases;
-
Secure and Well-Governed - A single point of control over the entire
set of data assets owned by an organization facilitates security and
governance.
Gartner states that “Data and analytics leaders need to take an
aggressive approach that creates an appropriate balance between data
collection and data connection.” (Modern Data Management Requires a
Balance Between Collecting Data and Connecting to Data, Roxane
Edjlali, Ted Friedman, 23 October 2017)
“We are thrilled to see Gartner note what we believe is continued
elevation of data virtualization as an important data integration style
and, as a result, the movement of Denodo from the Visionaries quadrant
in the 2017 report into the Challengers quadrant in the 2018 report,”
said Ravi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer at Denodo. “We feel that
Gartner has raised the bar for all data integration players to support
data virtualization, and Denodo, as a leading data virtualization
vendor, has risen to meet this challenge with remarkable execution. We
are committed to continuously advance our data integration technology by
providing our Global 2000 customers with innovative capabilities that
boost performance and lower costs like we did for Autodesk. That company
was named
a finalist for Best Data Management and Infrastructure in Gartner’s
2017 Data & Analytics Excellence Award.”
A 30-day free trial of the Denodo Platform is available on the AWS
marketplace.
A 30-day free trial of the Denodo Platform is available on the Azure
marketplace.
Check out Gartner
Peer Insights to read verified vendor reviews from the IT community.
Please tweet: News: Denodo (@denodo)
named a Challenger in the 2018 #Gartner Magic Quadrant for
#DataIntegration Tools
Gartner Disclaimers
Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of
individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not
represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not
endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research
publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those
vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research
publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization
and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all
warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research,
including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular
purpose.
About Denodo
Denodo is
the leader in data virtualization providing agile, high performance data
integration, data abstraction, and real-time data services across the
broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data
sources at half the cost of traditional approaches. Denodo’s customers
across every major industry have gained significant business agility and
ROI by enabling faster and easier access to unified business information
for agile BI, big data analytics, Web, and cloud integration,
single-view applications, and enterprise data services. Denodo is
well-funded, profitable, and privately held. For more information, visit www.denodo.com or
call +1 877 556 2531 / +44 (0) 20 7869 8053.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005023/en/