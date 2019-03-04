Denshi Gihan: Circuit Board Pro Creates an Intricate "Katsushika Hokusai The Great Wave off Kanagawa" Design!

Denshi Gihan Co., Ltd. (location: Suita-city, Osaka; President: Hiroki
Kitayama) will start to sell "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" circuit board
art goods, created using their PCD design and production technology,
equipment, and design skills. These goods will be available from the PCB
ART moeco direct sales website and the Sumida Hokusai Museum (Tokyo). In
addition to the intricate circuit board design, these products also
feature circuits that use electro-magnetic waves to power a LED.
Product Features
The FLASH iPhone case has one red LED mounted inside the "O" in
"HOKUSAI" that flashes without batteries. Weak radio waves emitted by
the iPhone itself are converted into electric power, and boosted to
flash a single LED. The LED is off under normal circumstances, but
flashes when strong electro-magnetic waves are generated. The LED is
triggered by electro-magnetic waves from the iPhone, so it flashes at
random times. A patent is pending for the circuit that powers the LED
without the use of batteries.
This product was created in earnest by a circuit board professional. It
was designed using a CAD system for printed circuit boards, with
electronic parts mounted (soldered) onto a real circuit board. The CAD
design is done in-house, and the parts are installed at the company
factory on the same surface mounting line used in the company's core
business.
Because CAD for circuit boards is not design software, the design is
created by drawing each and every line with a mouse. After the
electronic components are mounted, each component is coated by hand with
a protective resin in a clean room (class 1000) until surface tension
causes it to be filled with resin. This product is designed and
manufactured in Japan.
• FLASH Hokusai Great wave PCB art iPhone cases
|
For XS Max, XR, 7/8 Plus
|
|
14,000 yen plus tax
|
For X/XS, 7/8, SE/5/5s
|
|
13,000 yen plus tax
|
The Sumida Hokusai Museum
http://hokusai-museum.jp/
http://hokusai-museum.jp/?lang=en
http://hokusai-museum.jp/?lang=cn
http://hokusai-museum.jp/?lang=tw
EC shop
https://global.rakuten.com/en/store/pcb-art-moeco/ (Rakuten
Global)
http://www.moeco.com.hk/ (Hong
Kong official EC shop)
