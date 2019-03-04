Log in
Denshi Gihan: Circuit Board Pro Creates an Intricate "Katsushika Hokusai The Great Wave off Kanagawa" Design!

03/04/2019 | 09:01pm EST

iPhone cases with a LED powered by electro-magnetic waves

Denshi Gihan Co., Ltd. (location: Suita-city, Osaka; President: Hiroki Kitayama) will start to sell "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" circuit board art goods, created using their PCD design and production technology, equipment, and design skills. These goods will be available from the PCB ART moeco direct sales website and the Sumida Hokusai Museum (Tokyo). In addition to the intricate circuit board design, these products also feature circuits that use electro-magnetic waves to power a LED.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304006049/en/

FLASH Hokusai Great Wave PCB ART iPhone XS Max case (Photo: Business Wire)

FLASH Hokusai Great Wave PCB ART iPhone XS Max case (Photo: Business Wire)

Product Features

The FLASH iPhone case has one red LED mounted inside the "O" in "HOKUSAI" that flashes without batteries. Weak radio waves emitted by the iPhone itself are converted into electric power, and boosted to flash a single LED. The LED is off under normal circumstances, but flashes when strong electro-magnetic waves are generated. The LED is triggered by electro-magnetic waves from the iPhone, so it flashes at random times. A patent is pending for the circuit that powers the LED without the use of batteries.

This product was created in earnest by a circuit board professional. It was designed using a CAD system for printed circuit boards, with electronic parts mounted (soldered) onto a real circuit board. The CAD design is done in-house, and the parts are installed at the company factory on the same surface mounting line used in the company's core business.

Because CAD for circuit boards is not design software, the design is created by drawing each and every line with a mouse. After the electronic components are mounted, each component is coated by hand with a protective resin in a clean room (class 1000) until surface tension causes it to be filled with resin. This product is designed and manufactured in Japan.

• FLASH Hokusai Great wave PCB art iPhone cases

For XS Max, XR, 7/8 Plus   14,000 yen plus tax
For X/XS, 7/8, SE/5/5s 13,000 yen plus tax
 

The Sumida Hokusai Museum
http://hokusai-museum.jp/
http://hokusai-museum.jp/?lang=en
http://hokusai-museum.jp/?lang=cn
http://hokusai-museum.jp/?lang=tw

EC shop
https://global.rakuten.com/en/store/pcb-art-moeco/ (Rakuten Global)
http://www.moeco.com.hk/ (Hong Kong official EC shop)


© Business Wire 2019
