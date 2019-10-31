DentaQuest : Partnership for Oral Health Advancement Invests $640,000 in Oral Health Initiatives During Third Quarter of 2019 

2019 grants now total $9.6M to organizations working to improve oral health

The DentaQuest Partnership for Oral Health Advancement (DentaQuest Partnership) today announced its investment of $640,000 in organizations across the U.S. dedicated to improving the oral health of all. This announcement captures grants awarded in the third quarter, with a total of $9.6 Million awarded to-date in 2019 and additional funding to be awarded through the end of the year.

The DentaQuest Partnership’s grantmaking strategy focuses on investments that drive systems change in oral health through national and community-based initiatives in key focus areas (illustrated in the chart below) and through partnerships and network development, including OPEN – the Oral Health Equity and Progress Network.

“Oral health is a critical part of overall health, and as a physician, I’ve seen this connection firsthand,” said Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, who recently joined DentaQuest as Chief Impact Officer. “As one of the newest members of the DentaQuest family, I’m inspired by the powerful grantmaking movement that has fueled so much progress over the years, and I’m looking forward to helping DentaQuest – and our many partners – make an even bigger impact, as we work to improve the oral health of all Americans.”

Among the larger grants awarded this quarter was a $300,000 investment in the Harvard School of Dental Medicine (HSDM) for a project to integrate nurse practitioners into dental clinic settings. The grant will support HSDM’s continued work to integrate a nurse practitioner into the school’s dental clinic and will enable the development of a financial model necessary to sustain efforts to address general health issues in a dental care setting. This type of integrated access point, where patients can seamlessly receive care without navigating multiple clinical settings is key for person-centered care. “Integrating the role of nurse practitioner in dental care settings is a promising solution for promoting wellness and improving health outcomes,” said Maria C. Dolce, PhD, RN, Co-Principal Investigator at HSDM. “The Nurse Practitioner – Dentist Model at HSDM is a person-centered care model promoting prevention, health promotion, and chronic disease management. We expect that our results will advance medical-dental integration and positively influence the public perception of the value of the dental office as a gateway to comprehensive health care.”

Other notable integration-related grants made this year include support for primary care associations and federally qualified health centers across the country as part of the National Oral Health Innovation and Integration Network and for the NYU School of Nursing’s Oral Health Nursing Education and Practice program that trains nurse practitioners and midwives on the integration of oral-systemic health.

“Our recent research report, Reversible Decay: Oral Health is a Public Health Problem We Can Solve, shows that there is a great and shared appetite across providers for stronger integration,” said Minter-Jordan. “For example, 93% of dentists and 86% of physicians surveyed agree that greater collaboration across medical and dental providers would improve patient care. It’s appropriate that 65% of our grants awarded to date are in the areas of emphasizing the importance or oral health to overall health and integrating oral health into person-centered healthcare. We must do everything we can to bridge the divide between the two worlds if we want to truly improve the health and wellbeing of all.”

The full list of grants awarded during Q3 appears below.

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest is a purpose-driven oral health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® – our all-in approach to better care, expanded access, value-based financing, and innovative solutions. We manage dental and vision benefits for 27+ million Americans and provide direct patient care through our network of more than 85 oral health centers in 5 states. We provide outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals nationwide. And, we've invested more than $200 million in grants and programs to achieve measurably healthier communities across the country. By advancing prevention-focused oral health, we will achieve better overall health for everyone. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Twitter @DentaQuest, Facebook www.facebook.com/DentaQuest, Instagram @Inside_DentaQuest, and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/DentaQuest.

