Dental Floss Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Colgate-Palmolive Co. and GlaxoSmithKline Plc | Technavio

0
10/21/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global dental floss market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.03 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005662/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Floss Market published during 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 119-page research report with TOC on "Dental Floss Market Analysis Report by Product (waxed floss, unwaxed floss, and others), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the increase in awareness about oral care among consumers. In addition, the growing emphasis on biodegradable dental flosses is anticipated to further boost the growth of the dental floss market.

Several vendors in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe are focusing on creating awareness regarding healthy oral care by launching various campaigns and programs. The growing awareness about oral health among consumers is driving the demand for dental floss products. In addition, dentists are increasingly recommending interdental cleaner products for better care of teeth and gums such as floss. Thus, the rising adoption of dental floss among consumers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for FREE.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Dental Floss Market Companies:

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. offers various products through its product segment called oral, personal, and home care. This segment offers a wide range of products such as Colgate total and Colgate maximum cavity protection plus sugar acid neutralizer.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc offers various products through its business segment known as the consumer healthcare. This segment comprises a broad portfolio of brands in the oral health, pain relief, respiratory, skin health, nutrition, and digestive health categories.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. offers various products through its business segment called consumer. This segment includes a range of products used in baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Procter & Gamble Co. offers various products through its business segment known as health care. This segment includes various products such as moisturizers, exfoliators, treatment oils, bath and shower products, hand and foot care products, and treatment fragrances.

Sunstar Group

Sunstar Group offers various products through its business segment called oral care. This segment includes the revenue generated from the sales of research-based oral care products. It has other business units including chemicals and health and beauty.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dental Floss Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Waxed Floss
  • Unwaxed Floss
  • Others

Dental Floss Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples are:

Oral Care Market – Global Oral Care Market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Sensitive Toothpaste Market – Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
