Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dental Implants Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Increase in Cosmetic and Orthodontic Treatments to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the dental implants market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.40 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005667/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Implants Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Implants Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Avinent Implant System S.LU., Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd., Dentatus AB, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Osstem Implant Co. Ltd., Straumann Holding AG, Thommen Medical AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

An increase in cosmetic and orthodontic treatments has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Dental Implants Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Dental Implants Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Dental Hospitals and Clinics
    • Dental Laboratories
    • Others
  • Price
    • Premium Dental Implants
    • Non-premium Dental Implants
  • Material
    • Titanium Dental Implants
    • Zirconium Dental Implants
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43034

Dental Implants Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The dental implants market report covers the following areas:

  • Dental Implants Market Size
  • Dental Implants Market Trends
  • Dental Implants Market Analysis

This study identifies growing advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the dental implants market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dental Implants Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist dental implants market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the dental implants market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the dental implants market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dental implants market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Dental hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dental Laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Price

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Price
  • Premium Dental implants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-premium Dental implants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Price

Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Material
  • Titanium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Zirconium dental implants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Material

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Avinent Implant System S.LU.
  • Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd.
  • Dentatus AB
  • DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc.
  • Envista Holdings Corp.
  • Henry Schein, Inc.
  • Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.
  • Straumann Holding AG
  • Thommen Medical AG
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:59pSMARFINANCIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:59pNICOLET BANKSHARES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:57pSKYLINE INVESTMENTS : Announces Appointment of Director
AQ
10:56pRetailers ask senators to support Healthy Workplace Tax Credit
PU
10:56pPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call Slides
PU
10:55pPharma Companies Split on Coronavirus Vaccine Pricing Plans
DJ
10:47pPetrobras Q2 production falls due to coronavirus outbreaks, idled platforms
RE
10:46pHEBRON TECHNOLOGY : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm - HEBT
PR
10:46pPAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Deferral of interests' payment date
PU
10:46pDental Implants Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Increase in Cosmetic and Orthodontic Treatments to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2FRAPORT : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for July 13 – July 19
3SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
4AIRBUS SE : COVID floors aero suppliers after years of planemaker blows
5UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group