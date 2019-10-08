Dental Products Report :® Welcomes Back Stan Goff as Managing Editor

Goff previously served as a senior editor, executive editor and editor-in-chief of Dental Products Report®

Dental Products Report® (DPR), a multimedia platform of articles and technique guides on the latest advances in equipment, materials, supplies and services in the dental industry, proudly announces Stan Goff’s return as managing editor.

“We are incredibly honored and excited to welcome Stan Goff back home to DPR,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of DPR. “Goff is well respected in the dental community and carries an exceptionally strong legacy of delivering top-of-the line content in the space. His vast knowledge, coupled with undeniable passion for the industry, will be an absolute benefit to the editorial team and readers alike.”

Leveraging nearly 20 years of experience in the dental industry, Goff will assume the role of managing editor effective immediately. From 1999 to 2016, he worked at DPR, holding a variety of positions including senior editor, executive editor and editor-in-chief. In his new role, Goff will create, manage and curate high-quality, relevant content for upcoming issues of DPR to help dentists future-proof their practices and deliver the best possible patient care.

“It is an exciting time in dentistry, and I am equally excited to be returning to a brand that is integral in educating and shaping future thought leaders in the industry,” Goff stated. “I am eager to do my part in supporting DPR’s mission to equip dental professionals with techniques, as well as innovative concepts, insights and discoveries in dental technology.”

Goff was drawn back to DPR after a brief hiatus exploring a different facet of technological equipment. Since 2017, he has worked with various magazines and websites, covering unmanned systems technology such as drones, driverless cars and global navigation systems.

