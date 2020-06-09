Dental Products Report® : to Provide Invaluable Insight to At-Home Oral Care Products Through First OTC Guide

Survey results will amplify dental professionals’ recommendations for consumers seeking over-the-counter oral care products.

Dental Products Report® (DPR), a multimedia platform of articles and technique guides on the latest advances in equipment, materials, supplies and services in the dental industry, is excited to launch its inaugural over-the-counter (OTC) survey.

In order to provide vital information surrounding the recommendations and preferences of dentists and dental hygienists across the United States, DPR has launched its first OTC survey. The results of the survey will be compiled into an OTC Guide, which will be published in December 2020.

“While often undervalued, the practice of good oral hygiene at home relies not only on a habitual routine, but also the incorporation of the right oral care products,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of DPR. “We are excited to gain insight from dental professionals across the nation, with the broader goal of informing an audience of consumers and health care professionals.”

The OTC Guide will serve not only as a resource for consumers in their selection of at-home oral care products but will also prove to be a comprehensive point reference for dental professionals, with oral OTC product information at their disposal.

The survey will examine dentists’ and hygienists’ opinions on the following OTC home care products:

Toothpaste – general

Toothpaste – sensitive

Toothpaste – children’s

Toothbrush – manual

Toothbrush – electric

Toothbrush – children’s

Mouthwash/oral rinse

Floss/interdental cleaners

Powered interdental cleaners

Dry mouth remedy

Whitening strips

Denture adhesive

Canker sore treatment

Cold sore treatment

“Consumers face an almost overwhelming number of options in the oral care aisle at their local store, and finding the best brush, floss, paste or other product for caring for the teeth and mouth can be a challenge,” said Noah Levine, editorial director of DPR. “In launching our inaugural OTC Guide for oral care products, we hope to help consumers make educated choices – and who better to provide that advice than our dental care providers.”

Data will be collected until August 31st, 2020. For more information on the DPR OTC survey and a list of rules and eligibility, click here.

