Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dental Robotics Company, Neocis, Supports The Ventilator Project, a Not For Profit Addressing the Worldwide Shortage of Ventilators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

MIAMI, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neocis, Inc., the manufacturer of the Yomi Dental Robotics System, is proud to announce that several of their employees are volunteering their personal time and sharing their professional expertise to help The Ventilator Project. The Ventilator Project is a non-profit effort to design a new ventilator that is low-cost and highly scalable. Neocis employees have a deep background in medical device manufacturing and robotics development, which are critical components of a new ventilator design.

Tyler Mantel, Co-founder of The Ventilator Project, stated, “Our mission is to solve the impending worldwide ventilator shortage, and technology is a key component. In just a few weeks, we’ve on-boarded experienced staff and established key relationships in manufacturing. Neocis has supported our efforts with guidance in engineering, project management, and regulatory affairs.” 

The Ventilator Project is currently fundraising to accelerate its growth and timeline to produce urgently needed ventilators. To inquire about supporting or participating in the project, please  visit https://theventilatorproject.org/donate/ or email info@TheVentilatorProject.org.

“Neocis is committed to using technology to improve healthcare, so when our employees wanted to apply their knowledge to help ease the worldwide shortage of ventilators, we wanted to support them,” said Alon Mozes, PhD, CEO of Neocis. “We believe robotics will play an important role in a new era of infection control, and we look forward to applying it to the dental industry and beyond. The Ventilator Project is a worthy cause that can leverage much of our experience in robotics and medical devices.”

About Neocis, Inc.
Neocis Inc. is a private company located in Miami, Florida that is transforming dental surgery with advanced robotics, with a vision of advancing healthcare through the latest technology. Neocis manufactures and markets Yomi®, the first and only robot-assisted surgical platform for the dental industry. Neocis is venture-backed, including funding from Mithril Capital Management, Norwest Venture Partners and robotic surgery industry pioneer Fred Moll. For more information visit www.Neocis.com.

About The Ventilator Project
The Ventilator Project (TheVentilatorProject.org) is a non-profit effort to develop low-cost highly scalable ventilators to address the shortfall of millions of ventilators that will occur worldwide as a result of COVID-19. By avoiding standard supply chains, The Ventilator Project will avoid bottlenecks that will interfere with addressing the need by large manufacturers of ventilators.

Contact
Cassie Hallberg
Vice President of Marketing
(732) 688-8839
info@neocis.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:49pBUA CEMENT : gives succour to Edo host communities
AQ
03:48pRWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:48pHAGENS BERMAN : American Airlines Customer Sues Airline in Class Action Lawsuit Demanding Refunds for Flights Cancelled Due to COVID-19
BU
03:47pOil Rebounds After Trump Signals Fresh Iran Tensions
DJ
03:45pSEYLAN BANK : encourages responsible banking with host of mobile and digital services
AQ
03:45pAXA MANSARD INSURANCE : Group restates commitment to COVID-19 fight globally
AQ
03:43pTough times ahead for state's oil industry
PU
03:43pTHINK OUTSIDE : Polaris 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report
PU
03:42pSAMPATH BANK : Moody's places ratings of BOC, HNB and Sampath Bank on review for downgrade
AQ
03:40pHEDRICK KRING, PLLC : Investigates Major U.S. Banks Regarding Allegations of Application Shuffling in Administering Payment Protection Program (“PPP”) Funds
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : 'A DISASTER': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests
2BIOGEN INC. : BIOGEN : delays Alzheimer's drug filing plans, shares fall 11%
3AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
4BRENT : Brent crude rebounds from more-than 20-year low; U.S. oil up 20% in wild trade
5BNP PARIBAS : Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group