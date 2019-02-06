Dentons Announces US Promotions

Dentons US LLP today announces the elevation of 15 partners. The
promoted lawyers are resident in 11 practices in 12 offices across the
US.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005483/en/
Those promoted to partners are Grant Ankrom, Amberlee Cook, Kelly Fair,
Sara Holzchuh, Nicholas Jackson, Robin Johnson, Raleigh Johnston,
Heather Khassian, Gale Monahan, Tania Moyron, Kiran Patel, Ryan Reeves,
Sara Dutschke Setshwaelo, Christine Vrettos and Ryan Westhoff.
“We are delighted to congratulate our promoted colleagues, and reward
their dedicated work in serving our clients and their commitment to the
legal community,” said US CEO Mike McNamara. “We remain steadfast in our
commitment to our clients’ future through these highly-accomplished
lawyers. They reflect our communities and practices and confirm our
long-held belief that inclusiveness and our commitment to diversity
makes us stronger.”
More than 50 percent of the new partners are women and more than a
quarter are diverse.
Promoted lawyers represent practice areas including Capital Markets,
Commercial Litigation, Corporate, Government Contracts, Health Care,
Intellectual Property & Technology, Native American Law & Policy, Real
Estate, Restructuring, Insolvency & Bankruptcy, Tax and White Collar &
Government Investigations.
Elevated to partner:
Grant Ankrom (Commercial Litigation, St. Louis) focuses his
practice on class action and commercial litigation, representing both
public and private companies in the insurance, food and beverage
product, and real estate industries. His experience extends to
commercial matters involving claims of consumer fraud, products
liability, breach of contract and violations of RESPA, RICO and numerous
state consumer protection statutes.
Amberlee Cook (Tax Chicago), who is also a member of the Firm’s
Tax-Advantaged Investments practice, focuses on transactional tax,
equity and finance matters, with specific experience in housing tax
credits, energy tax credits, historic tax credits and new markets tax
credits. She counsels clients on a broad range of issues that arise
throughout the life of an investment, from acquisitions and origination
to wind-ups and dispositions. Cook’s background includes energy tax
credit portfolio management for the largest financial institutions in
the world, and she represents developers and financial institutions in
acquiring, constructing and financing projects generating more than 10
gigawatts of energy using wind, solar and other renewable energy
technologies. She also advises client on large-scale credit enhanced
investments, secondary market transactions, proprietary fund investments
and direct investments in the affordable housing industry.
Kelly Fair (Commercial Litigation, San Francisco) is co-leader of
Dentons’ US cannabis group and focuses on representing cannabis and hemp
industry clients in a broad range of regulatory matters and commercial
transactions. Kelly also represents insurance and financial services
clients in all phases of complex commercial litigation and cybersecurity
and data protection. She has extensive experience litigating consumer
fraud class actions brought under California's Unfair Competition Law
(UCL), commercial breach of contract cases, lawsuits alleging unfair and
deceptive business and trade practices, cybersquatting and domain name
disputes, and trademark and trade secret misappropriation claims. Fair
also advises clients on cybersecurity and data protection policies and
procedures, and emergency response strategies.
Sara Holzschuh (White Collar & Government Investigations, Kansas City)
advises and represents companies, boards of directors, special
committees and senior management in government investigations, actions
and trials; and conducts internal investigations for US domestic and
multinational firms. She also defends US clients engaged in cross-border
transactions against US federal criminal and civil charges of mail, tax
and wire fraud; alleged violations of US securities laws; False Claims
Act allegations; alleged violations of US sanctions and export control
laws; and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act enforcement actions. She reviews
compliance programs and recommends corrective measures or enhancements;
and conducts anti-corruption due diligence, post-acquisition integration
and remediation, and vendor management for clients. When she was a
special assistant US attorney she served as a prosecutor on Project
Ceasefire, a Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, which pursued and
prosecuted violent criminals who illegally possessed explosive devices
and controlled firearms.
Nicholas Jackson (Intellectual Property & Technology, Washington, DC)
focuses on enforcing patent rights and defending patent infringement
claims in a variety of technology areas, including medical devices,
wearable technology, consumer products, cellular telephones, consumer
appliances, cloud computing, naval architecture, and mechanical devices
before the International Trade Commission, in US federal district
courts, and in the US Court of Federal Claims. He is registered patent
attorney with experience managing a patent portfolio of over 500 pending
applications to obtain patent protection for clients in electrical and
mechanical technologies including semiconductor manufacturing, optical
imaging devices, photovoltaics, surgical equipment and implants, medical
devices, and automotive design in the US Patent and Trademark Office and
before its Patent Trial and Appeal Board.
Robin Johnson (Commercial Litigation, Atlanta) advises and
represents insurance companies on coverage and bad faith involving
general liability, construction defect, first-party property claims,
personal injury claims, and issues relating to additional insured
coverage. Johnson has significant experience in rendering coverage
opinions and advising insurers on preventing and addressing bad faith
claims. She litigates coverage and bad faith disputes in state and
federal courts across the country and has been involved in all stages of
litigation including the appellate level. Prior to joining Dentons,
Johnson also handled the litigation of complex commercial cases
involving breach of contract, securities fraud, medical malpractice
defense, construction disputes, landlord-tenant disputes, and
post-employment restrictive covenants on behalf of business entities and
individual clients.
Raleigh Johnston (Corporate, Dallas) represents public and
private companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), in a
variety of corporate, tax, securities, and real estate matters. He
advises clients in connection with transactions involving mergers and
acquisitions, real estate and private equity fund formations, real
estate acquisitions and sales (including sale-leaseback transactions and
like-kind exchanges), and joint venture formations. Johnston also
counsels clients on a wide range of federal income tax matters related
to transactions involving REITs, corporations, partnerships, and limited
liability companies. His experience also includes advising clients that
invest in, acquire, develop, and lease real estate assets, including
entertainment properties, student housing properties, hospitality
properties, mixed-use properties, medical properties, and multifamily
properties.
Heather Khassian (Intellectual Property & Technology, Houston)
is a registered patent attorney who specializes in intellectual
property, with a particular focus on biotechnology and chemical
arts. She counsels and represents clients in intellectual property
matters, including litigation matters, intellectual property strategy
development, patent drafting and prosecution, licensing and other
agreements, opinion work, and freedom to operate assessments. Khassian
has experience with a broad range of technologies including
biotechnology, chemicals, polymers, pharmaceuticals, medical devices,
wireless communications and semiconductors. Khassian is also experienced
with USPTO appeals and interferences, and cases pending before the US
International Trade Commission.
Gale Monahan (Government Contracts, Denver) focuses on government
contracts counseling, litigation and internal investigations. His
practice includes a particular emphasis on cost and pricing, the Cost
Accounting Standards, business systems, domestic preference, and
international compliance issues. Monahan also represents contractors in
traditional contract disputes and False Claims Act cases in the federal
courts, in claims before the boards of contract appeals, and in bid
protests before the Government Accountability Office (GAO).
Tania Moyron (Restructuring, Insolvency & Bankruptcy, Los Angeles)
has extensive experience in corporate restructuring, bankruptcy and
related litigation matters. She represents chapter 11 debtors,
creditors’ and equity committees, liquidating trustees, principals, and
secured and unsecured creditors in all aspects of corporate bankruptcy,
as well as asset purchasers in bankruptcy and receivership cases. Her
client base includes a variety of industries, including health care,
retail, entertainment, trucking, real estate and restaurant franchise
industries.
Kiran Patel (Commercial Litigation, New York) represents clients
facing government investigations and litigation, with a particular focus
on the False Claims Act and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). He
has substantial experience defending companies and executives in
connection with investigations by the DOJ, SEC, and other government
agencies, including matters involving an international element. He has
litigated in several federal and state courts, and has a track record of
success in briefing, oral argument, and trial.
Ryan Reeves (Capital Markets, New Orleans) represents issuers,
sellers and servicers in mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities
transactions, as well as purchasers and sellers in whole loan
transactions, especially in the distressed market. His clients run the
gamut in the investment market from large multinational banks to hedge
funds and regional banks. He also represents both lenders and borrowers
in both repurchase and straight lending arrangements.
Sara Dutschke Setshwaelo (Native American Law & Policy, San
Francisco), as the elected Chairwoman of the Ione Band of
Miwok Indians and a former staff member of the Bureau of Indian Affairs
(BIA) of the US Department of Interior, is keenly attuned to challenges
facing Indian Country. She advises and supports tribal clients on
complex matters involving tribal sovereignty and governance,
government-to-government relations and business and economic development
which includes gaming, energy, conventional and bond financing, and tax
analysis. Dutschke Setshwaelo has assisted with the federal land
acquisition process (aka fee-to-trust) for gaming and non-gaming
projects; drafted and reviewed tribal governing documents and
intergovernmental agreements; advised on a variety of Indian lands
issues including land claims, leasing and rights-of-way and Section 81
approval requirements; advised tribal clients regarding labor and
employment matters; and represented tribal clients in Indian Child
Welfare Act matters.
Christine Vrettos (Capital Markets, New York) represents issuers,
underwriters and placement agents in all aspects of the securitization
of loans, real-estate owned (REO) properties and securities backed by
residential mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations,
commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. In
addition, Vrettos advises clients in the financing of servicing advance
facilities.
Ryan Westhoff (Real Estate, Kansas City) represents developers,
owners, tenants, private equity funds, real estate investment trusts
(REITs), institutional lenders and servicers on all facets of complex
commercial real estate transactions. His practice encompasses the
development, redevelopment, construction, financing, leasing, purchase
and sale of a broad range of asset classes, including office and
industrial buildings, shopping and entertainment centers, hospitals and
senior living facilities, hotels and resorts, apartments, mixed-use
properties and undeveloped properties on the local, regional and
national levels. Westhoff is well versed in issues relating to bond
financing and economic development entitlements and incentives,
including property tax abatement and sales tax districts.
In addition, Bumrae Cho, Boris Pesin and Clay Wortham have been elevated
to counsel:
Bumrae Cho (Intellectual Property & Technology, Washington, DC) focuses
on patent litigation, patent prosecution, and client counseling, with an
emphasis on technology. He has significant experience preparing and
prosecuting worldwide patent applications in the chemical, biotech and
telecommunication areas. Cho previously worked at a Korean law firm and
represented several global pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies. He
advised clients in Europe, the United States, Japan, China and Taiwan,
drafted patent applications for diverse fields of technology and was
involved in several pharmaceutical patent litigation in the Korean
Supreme Court.
Boris Pesin (Intellectual Property & Technology, Washington, DC)
focuses on patent preparation and prosecution, portfolio strategy and IP
due diligence. He has more than 12 years experience at the US Patent and
Trademark Office (USPTO) where he served as a primary examiner and later
as a supervisory patent examiner. Pesin’s experience at the USPTO
informs his practice navigating clients through the patent application
process in a variety of technologies, including operator interface,
document processing, database and file management systems, image
processing, network security and business methods.
Clay Wortham (Health Care, Chicago) focuses on health care
transactional and regulatory matters, including structuring, negotiating
and documenting health care transactions, including pharmaceutical
purchase and supply agreements, telehealth and telemedicine professional
services agreements, graduate medical education program agreements and
various arrangements involving health care facility joint ventures,
programs and collaborations. Clay also handles pharmacy and
pharmaceutical regulatory matters, including DEA regulatory matters, and
regulatory and transactional components to identify and protect health
care information privacy and security for arrangements between health
care covered entities and with health care information and technology
providers and innovators.
About Dentons
Dentons is the world's largest law firm, delivering quality and value to
clients around the globe. Dentons is a leader on the Acritas Global
Elite Brand Index, a BTI Client Service 30 Award winner and recognized
by prominent business and legal publications for its innovations in
client service, including founding Nextlaw Labs and the Nextlaw Global
Referral Network. Dentons' polycentric approach and world-class talent
challenge the status quo to advance client interests in the communities
in which we live and work. www.dentons.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005483/en/