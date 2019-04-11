Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dentons : expands Dusseldorf office with two new competition and regulatory partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 09:10am EDT


DGAP-Media / 11.04.2019 / 15:08

Press Release

Dentons expands Dusseldorf office with two new competition and regulatory partners

Dusseldorf, April 11, 2019 - Global law firm Dentons has recruited Dr. Lars Kutzner and Dr. Florian Wiesner as partners in its new office in Dusseldorf, the Firm's fourth location in Germany. Kutzner will bolster the cross-border compliance and white-collar offering of Dentons' Public Policy and Regulation practice. Wiesner will strengthen the Firm's well-established Competition and Antitrust team.

Lars Kutzner, who joined from Noerr effective 1 April, brings 15 years of experience in compliance and internal investigations. He advises clients from various industry sectors in tax, commercial and white-collar criminal law, with a particular focus on tax compliance issues and prevention. Up until 2015, he headed the tax and white-collar crime group at PwC Legal in Germany.

Florian Wiesner will join Dentons in May from Clifford Chance. He specializes in European and German competition law with a strong focus on M&A, joint ventures, cartels, compliance programs, distribution and licensing arrangements. He advises clients from a wide range of industry sectors, with a special focus on the automotive, e-mobility and energy sector. Florian brings 10 years of experience in competition law. With his recruitment, the Competition and Antitrust team in Germany will grow to five partners.

Andreas Ziegenhagen, Dentons' Germany Managing Partner, said: "As Dusseldorf and the surrounding region are a major hub for foreign direct investment, there is an obvious need for strong cross-border transactional and regulatory advice. With the recruitment of Lars Kutzner and Florian Wiesner, we will now be able to cater for this need for advice on the competition and compliance aspects of domestic and international transactions."

Andreas Haak, Dentons' Dusseldorf Managing Partner and Co-Head for Competition, Antitrust and Regulatory in Germany, added: "We are happy to see our new office grow so quickly with talented and ambitious professionals. Lars Kutzner and Florian Wiesner will not only contribute their legal knowledge, but also bring their innovative ideas to help shape our truly forward-looking team here at Dentons in Dusseldorf."

Dentons opened its Dusseldorf office in February this year with Andreas Haak and Dr. Sascha Grosjean as founding partners. The Firm has ambitious plans to grow the Dusseldorf team and establish a full-service offering. Dentons currently has more than 200 lawyers across its four offices in Germany, and more than 9,900 lawyers in 175 locations globally.

Contact:
Andreas Ziegenhagen
Germany Managing Partner
T +49 69 4500 12 144
E andreas.ziegenhagen@dentons.com

Andreas Haak
Düsseldorf Managing Partner
T +49 211 88250 122
E andreas.haak@dentons.com		 Press Contact:
Christine Wolf
Communications Manager Germany
T +49 89 244408 480
E christine.wolf@dentons.com
 

About Dentons
Dentons is the world's largest commercial law firm. Clients appreciate the quality and see real added value in its global positioning. Dentons is one of the top law firms in the Acritas Global Elite Brand Index, a winner of the BTI Client Service 30 Award and has been recognized in leading business and legal media for innovation in client service. This includes the establishment of Nextlaw Labs and Nextlaw Global Referral Network. With its polycentric approach and outstanding talent, Dentons sets new standards in legal services. Clients benefit from this wherever they live or do business. www.dentons.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: Dentons
Key word(s): Enterprise

11.04.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

798933  11.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=798933&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:25aTaylor Devices Adds Senior Manager
PR
09:25aNIC : Maine's Rapid Renewal Service Welcomes 250th Municipal Participant
BU
09:25aTrends to Expect in the Consumer Packaged Goods Industry | Infiniti Research Reveals CPG Industry Trends to Expect in the Next Decade
BU
09:24aHANZA : publishes annual report 2018
AQ
09:24aTrogarzo® Receives Positive Recommendation from Scientific Advisory Group of CHMP in Europe
GL
09:24aASML says it suffered intellectual property theft, rejects 'Chinese' label
RE
09:23aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : Cadillac Fairview and Investment Management Corporation of Ontario Welcome TD Bank Group to Their Landmark Development at 160 Front Street West
PU
09:23aCISCO : Keys to a Successful Automation Project
PU
09:23aFORTINET : Looking Into Anatova Ransomware
PU
09:23aCONTEC : Americas Launches Medical HMI Monitors for Clinical Use
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDIVIOR : Indivior shares plummet, Reckitt hurt on U.S. charges over opioid prescriptions
2EASYJET : EASYJET : Airline stocks lift European equities after Brexit delay
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : ASML says it suffered intellectual property theft, rejects 'Chinese' label
4AAK : AAK : Annual Report 2018 has been published
5G4S : G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About