Dentons : reinforces Compliance group with new partner in Dusseldorf

12/05/2019 | 07:10am EST


DGAP-Media / 05.12.2019 / 13:07

Press release

Dentons reinforces Compliance group with new partner in Dusseldorf

Ann-Kristin Cahnbley to strengthen the Firm's capabilities in healthcare compliance

Dusseldorf, December 5, 2019 - Global law firm Dentons continues its strong growth in compliance and white-collar criminal law with the hire of Ann-Kristin Cahnbley. She started as a partner at the Firm's recently opened Dusseldorf office at the beginning of December.

"Ann-Kristin's extensive experience in advising pharmaceutical and medical device companies will considerably strengthen the sector capabilities of our Compliance group. Concrete risk prevention measures are essential for companies in this regulated industry," says Dr. Lars Kutzner, Co-Head of Compliance at Dentons in Germany.

Ann-Kristin Cahnbley advises clients from the healthcare and industrial sectors on all aspects of white-collar criminal law and the prevention of criminal and regulatory risks. Her areas of focus include advising on the design and establishment of compliance management systems to prevent anti-corruption violation. She also represents clients in internal investigations and in administrative offence proceedings before the public prosecutor and the Federal Network Agency. She joins Dentons from Clifford Chance in Dusseldorf.

With the recruitment of Ann-Kristin Cahnbley, the Firm continues to grow its Compliance group in Germany. Other recent senior hires include Dr. Lars Kutzner - an experienced partner for business and tax compliance, who joined the Dusseldorf office in April - and Frankfurt-based counsel Dr. Gabriele Haas, who focuses on compliance in the energy industry.

Andreas Ziegenhagen, Dentons' Germany Managing Partner, comments: "Compliance is increasingly gaining importance, not least due to new legislative initiatives such as the recent reform of the German corporate sanctions law, and therefore remains a growth area for us in Germany. By hiring Ann-Kristin, we are pushing this strategy forward."

Andreas Haak, Dusseldorf Managing Partner, adds: "We are delighted to be winning yet another internationally experienced lawyer for our young team in Dusseldorf. Ann-Kristin's specialization complements Lars Kutzner's practice as well as the work of the Germany-wide team. I am very much looking forward to working with her."

Dentons' Compliance group in Germany, co-headed by partners Dr. Lars Kutzner and Dr. Christian Schefold, advises across a wide range of practices and sectors, and collaborates closely with colleagues around the globe on multi-jurisdictional projects. The team comprises more than 35 lawyers across all four German offices. Dentons' total headcount in Germany amounts to over 220 lawyers, while the Firm has more than 10,000 lawyers in over 175 locations worldwide.

Contact:
Andreas Ziegenhagen
Germany Managing Partner
T +49 69 4500 12 144
E andreas.ziegenhagen@dentons.com		 Press Contact:
Christine Wolf
Communications Manager Germany
T +49 89 244408 480
E christine.wolf@dentons.com


About Dentons
Dentons is the world's largest law firm, delivering quality and value to clients around the globe. Dentons is a leader on the Acritas Global Elite Brand Index, a BTI Client Service 30 Award winner and recognized by prominent business and legal publications for its innovations in client service, including founding Nextlaw Enterprise, Dentons' wholly owned subsidiary of innovation, advisory and technology operating units. Dentons' polycentric approach, commitment to inclusion and diversity and world-class talent challenge the status quo to advance client interests in the communities in which we live and work. www.dentons.com.



End of Media Release

Issuer: Dentons
Key word(s): Services

05.12.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

929481  05.12.2019 

© EQS 2019
