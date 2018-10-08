

DGAP-Media / 08.10.2018 / 12:09



Press release

Dentons to open fourth German office in Düsseldorf



October 8, 2018 - Global law firm Dentons has announced plans to open a new office in Düsseldorf with the recruitment of two new partners who bring well-respected capabilities in public procurement, EU state aid, trade and trade compliance, as well as employment law. This will be Dentons' fourth office in Germany after Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich, offering clients extensive coverage of the country's most important financial and industrial centers, as well as access to Europe's most important region for foreign direct investment.

"Germany is the largest economy in continental Europe and remains a top global priority for Dentons," said Elliott Portnoy, Dentons' Global Chief Executive Officer. "This investment will build on the strong momentum of our German practice, which is one of Dentons' biggest success stories. From 2015 to 2017, our German partners grew revenue by more than 60%, and are on track to achieve double digit growth again this year."

"As the capital of the largest and most densely populated region in Germany, and the country's number one city for FDI, Düsseldorf is a hot spot for investment and a priority market for our global clients. It is the natural choice as the next phase in our German market positioning strategy," said Joe Andrew, Global Chairman of Dentons.

Andreas Haak will serve as Düsseldorf Managing Partner at Dentons. For many years, he was Head of Competition, EU and Trade at Taylor Wessing, and he also led the firm's industry group Life Sciences and Health Care. Together with Dr. Jörg Karenfort, he will co-lead the Competition, Antitrust and Regulatory practice at Dentons in Germany. He will also strengthen and further develop Dentons' Public Procurement practice in collaboration with Dr. Wolfram Krohn and Dr. Peter Braun.Haak joins along with partner Sascha Grosjean, who will strengthen the Employment and Labor team.



"We look forward to welcoming such high-caliber partners to our team, who are well connected, both nationally and internationally. They will work closely with the partners in our other offices in Germany to provide high quality, full-scope legal advice to our clients," said Andreas Ziegenhagen, Dentons Germany Managing Partner.

"Opening in Dusseldorf serves the implementation of our strategy to be a top five international firm on the continent and to have a much stronger presence in Germany. In addition to the initial team, over the next few years we will build up key capabilities in Corporate and M&A, Private Equity, Intellectual Property and Technology, Employment and Litigation," said Tomasz D?browski, Dentons Europe Chief Executive Officer."

With the office opening in Düsseldorf, Dentons forecasts that it will have more than 200 lawyers in its offices in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Düsseldorf.

ENDS

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com.

Contact:

Amanda Lowe

PR & Communication Manager Europe

D +420 236 082 249

amanda.lowe@dentons.com