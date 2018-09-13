Dentsply Sirona launches Azento™: Single tooth replacement in one box

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Azento is a single tooth replacement solution, highly customized to the needs and timeframe of dentists and patients, which revolutionizes the digital implant workflow by streamlining implant planning service, purchasing and delivery. Dentists will receive a precise, customized digital treatment plan based on each patient's digital scans, with imaging systems such as the Orthophos SL and intraoral scanners like the CEREC Omnicam, submitted through a case management portal. Azento includes all components and instruments necessary to complete an implant treatment, including a surgical guide, implant and custom healing abutment, delivered within five business days of approving the treatment plan. This eliminates the effort of coordinating purchases with multiple suppliers and monitoring inventory in the office.

"This streamlined workflow solution offers tangible financial and time-saving benefits by reducing administrative responsibilities, number of visits and patient chair time," said Jo Massoels, Director Digital Implant Solutions at Dentsply Sirona. "It is designed to help dentists select the best-fitting implant, determine optimal implant positioning, healing environment and restoration for each case."

Azento enables practices to achieve consistently excellent results thanks to the customized and prosthetically driven treatment plan, based on each patient's digital scans. It also includes a custom healing abutment, contouring the emergence profile and enabling a final esthetic result.

Furthermore, with Azento, dental professionals will receive custom digital treatment plans that will help communicate the procedure clearly to patients, who will also benefit from the reduced number of visits and chair time.

"The Azento team supports me in planning a truly restorative driven implant placement, reducing the risk of complications, ensuring accuracy and producing excellent results," said Dr. Daniel Butterman, dental surgeon in Centennial, Colorado.

Azento works with the Astra Tech Implant System® and Xive®. It also includes an Atlantis® custom healing abutment and optional temporary restoration. The final restoration can be performed with Atlantis and CEREC or through an Atlantis dental lab.

Azento will be available in Canada and Europe in 2019.

To learn more, visit www.dentsplysirona.com/Azento.

About Dentsply Sirona:

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company™, Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dental care. Dentsply Sirona's global headquarters is located in York, Pennsylvania, and the international headquarters is based in Salzburg, Austria. The company's shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Press Contact

Marion Par-Weixlberger

Director of Public Relations & Corporate Communications

Sirona Straße 1

5071 Wals bei Salzburg, Austria

T +43 (0) 662 2450-588

F +43 (0) 662 2450-540

marion.par-weixlberger@dentsplysirona.com



Kerstin Wettby

Senior Manager

Global Marketing Communication & PR

Dentsply Sirona Implants

Aminogatan 1

SE-43121 Mölndal, Sweden

Phone: +46 705 16 32 02

kerstin.wettby@dentsplysirona.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dentsply-sirona-launches-azento--single-tooth-replacement-in-one-box-300710267.html

SOURCE Dentsply Sirona