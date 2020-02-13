Dentsu Aegis Network Acquires Media Storm to Elevate Merkle's Multi-Channel Performance Media Services

Third acquisition of 2020 focuses on strategic vertical growth in the media, entertainment, and retail segments

Dentsu Aegis Network has acquired Media Storm, one of the largest independent data-driven audience planning and targeting agencies from founders Craig Woerz and Tim Williams, as well as private equity firm TZP Group. The company will provide Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, with expanded capabilities across key verticals. Media Storm has deep roots in the media and entertainment industries, helping networks, cable, apps, and theatrical companies grow ratings, subscriptions, box office, and brand awareness success throughout its 18-year history. Media Storm also has a strong track record in the retail and travel/tourism sectors.

With this acquisition, Merkle further enhances its multi-channel performance media capabilities, bringing new opportunities for growth to clients. Media Storm’s track record in both digital and traditional channels within the media, entertainment, and retail sectors will strengthen Merkle’s media solutions in a number of key areas including the rapidly growing tune-in and over-the-top (OTT) media services. Media Storm’s unique approach to using audience decision science to drive planning and optimization is a strong complement to Merkle’s industry-leading, people-based marketing approach.

Additionally, the combination of Media Storm’s specialized hyper-local, multi-channel retail approach and Merkle’s digital performance media and CRM capabilities creates a differentiated market solution that will offer new opportunities for Merkle’s valued retail clients.

"There are very few companies that make perfect sense to unite with, and Merkle is that agency. The power of our combined agencies is unmatched in the industry,” said Craig Woerz, managing partner and co-founder of Media Storm. “We both do what we say and deliver on our promise to clients. I couldn't be more inspired to elevate data-led innovation in accountable media as a part of the Merkle family."

All of Media Storm’s 167 employees will make the transition to Merkle and Woerz will remain Media Storm’s Managing Partner, reporting directly to Patrick Hounsell, EVP, Media Services at Merkle.

“The acquisition of Media Storm supports Merkle’s long-term strategic plan to use first-party data to inform and drive marketing across all media channels,” said Craig Dempster, president, Merkle Americas. “With their audience-first approach, Media Storm helps to extend our existing capabilities to multi-channel performance media and enables us to connect to a broader execution of Media programs.”

This transaction marks Merkle’s third acquisition for 2020, showcasing strong growth in the new decade. To learn more about Merkle’s capabilities visit here.

About Dentsu Aegis Network

Part of the Dentsu Group, Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of ten global network brands - Carat, Dentsu, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum and supported by its specialist/multi-market brands. Dentsu Aegis Network is Innovating the Way Brands Are Built for its clients through its best-in-class expertise and capabilities in media, digital and creative communications services. Offering a distinctive and innovative range of products and services, Dentsu Aegis Network is headquartered in London and operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 47,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsuaegisnetwork.com

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing agency that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The agency’s heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive people-based marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 9,400+ employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC. In 2016, the agency joined the Dentsu Aegis Network.

About Media Storm

Media Storm is a leading data-driven marketing agency that has created an integrated solution of identifying and converting hand raisers and driving greater ROI through accountable and active media. Its data science and optimization platform, JubaPlus, has replaced traditional planning, allowing for unmatched predictability and true business results. Since its inception date in November 2001, Media Storm has been focused on national and local brands that need to transact at a hyper-local/community level. Media Storm is headquartered in New York, NY with offices in Los Angeles, CA and Norwalk, CT and has 167 employees.

