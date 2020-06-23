Dentsu Aegis Network : Launches Global Commerce Practice

Dentsu Aegis Network today announces the launch of the Dentsu Commerce global practice. Underpinning Dentsu's global network of 3,500 commerce experts across 85 worldwide markets, Dentsu Commerce will offer end-to-end business solutions to align with its “Total Commerce” philosophy.

The practice will be led by Vikalp Tandon who will serve as Global President in a dual reporting structure to Jacki Kelley, CEO Dentsu Americas and Jean Lin, Global CEO, Creative, Dentsu Aegis Network. In this role, Tandon will be responsible for expanding Commerce across the Dentsu Aegis Network, unifying Commerce talent across the Group, and driving new opportunities for clients.

Isobar’s Jon Reily, a 25-year Commerce veteran and former Amazon executive, will join Tandon as Global Chief Strategy Officer. In the Americas Steve Daraio, who joined the group recently and former Publicis and Grey Group executive will serve as Chief Growth Officer and Krish Goswami, a Commerce and Retail Industry veteran will serve as Integrated Practice Lead.

Formed to strengthen Dentsu’s offering to retail brands navigating the rapidly changing digital economy, the Dentsu Commerce practice combines commerce capabilities from across Dentsu Aegis Network including media, creative and experience, strategy and analysis, CRM and fulfillment. In addition, Dentsu Commerce boasts existing partnerships with Global Alliance Partners including Adobe, Amazon, Google and Salesforce.

Dentsu Commerce is idea-led, tech-enabled and integrated by design. Marketers now have access to the practice’s suite of capabilities, while drawing upon the expertise of multiple award-winning Dentsu agencies including:

Isobar, named a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies for the sixth consecutive time by Gartner, and Strong Performer among Forrester’s Global Digital Experience Agencies

Merkle, named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Q3 2019 Loyalty Service Providers, Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Q2 2019 Loyalty Technology Platforms, and Leader in The Forrester Wave: Q2 2018 Customer Database and Engagement Agencies

360i named a Leader and iProspect a Contender among Forrester’s Performance Marketing Agencies

Tandon, the Global Chief Technology Officer for Creative and Experience business at Dentsu Aegis Network, has over 20 years of industry experience in building Customer Experience and Commerce practices delivering successful business transformation for world's leading brands. Since joining Isobar three years ago, Tandon has led the growth of Technology, Commerce and Data practice.

“What was once seen as aspirational for brands and retailers is now the default expectation of consumers. As a result, the days of ‘going shopping’ have been replaced by an always-on shopping ecosystem.” said Vikalp Tandon. “Dentsu Commerce navigates this new world for our retail clients’, creating an end-to-end solution from acquisition through loyalty.”

The practice will leverage platform agnostic solutions from across the network including:

Merkury, Dentsu’s enterprise identity resolution and data platform that enables retailers to own, build, and control first-party, cookie-less identity

Rapid Audience Layer Retail, a cloud-based data management tool that allow marketers to integrate point-of-sale, CRM, and digital data quickly for analytic insights and activation

CPG D2C Jump Start: the ability to attribute media impressions to conversion, provide personalization solutions, and create loyalty programs that feed consumer evangelism

Fast Track Digital Commerce: an adaptable set of solutions that serve as a guide for any commerce or digital transformation engagement

Supply Chain Tracking: the power to track a single item from manufacturing to sale

Symphony: a content supply chain for merchandisers

“We are in the midst of the most significant period of transformation since the industrial revolution. Fundamental shifts in how, when and why consumers buy are occurring," said Jon Reily. "We are approaching the top of the digital disruption bell-curve. The biggest changes are yet to come.”

The practice will serve as a global center of excellence for commerce brands including American Express, United Airlines, Zwilling, Sony, Panasonic, Shiseido, Adidas, P&G and Sanofi.

"The world is changing quickly and becoming more digital everyday. Brands and retailers need to adapt to these changes in order to survive and thrive," said Jean Lin, Global CEO, Creative, Dentsu Aegis Network. “Together Tandon, Reily, and the rest of the global and regional Dentsu Commerce organizations will iterate, create, and scale creative strategies designed to convert consumer conversations into customer transactions which will bring revenue, profit and customer loyalty to our clients.”

Visit https://www.dentsuaegisnetwork.com/us/en/dentsu-commerce for more details.

