Dentsu Aegis Network : Launches Global Commerce Practice

06/23/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

Dentsu Aegis Network today announces the launch of the Dentsu Commerce global practice. Underpinning Dentsu's global network of 3,500 commerce experts across 85 worldwide markets, Dentsu Commerce will offer end-to-end business solutions to align with its “Total Commerce” philosophy.

The practice will be led by Vikalp Tandon who will serve as Global President in a dual reporting structure to Jacki Kelley, CEO Dentsu Americas and Jean Lin, Global CEO, Creative, Dentsu Aegis Network. In this role, Tandon will be responsible for expanding Commerce across the Dentsu Aegis Network, unifying Commerce talent across the Group, and driving new opportunities for clients.

Isobar’s Jon Reily, a 25-year Commerce veteran and former Amazon executive, will join Tandon as Global Chief Strategy Officer. In the Americas Steve Daraio, who joined the group recently and former Publicis and Grey Group executive will serve as Chief Growth Officer and Krish Goswami, a Commerce and Retail Industry veteran will serve as Integrated Practice Lead.

Formed to strengthen Dentsu’s offering to retail brands navigating the rapidly changing digital economy, the Dentsu Commerce practice combines commerce capabilities from across Dentsu Aegis Network including media, creative and experience, strategy and analysis, CRM and fulfillment. In addition, Dentsu Commerce boasts existing partnerships with Global Alliance Partners including Adobe, Amazon, Google and Salesforce.

Dentsu Commerce is idea-led, tech-enabled and integrated by design. Marketers now have access to the practice’s suite of capabilities, while drawing upon the expertise of multiple award-winning Dentsu agencies including:

  • Isobar, named a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies for the sixth consecutive time by Gartner, and Strong Performer among Forrester’s Global Digital Experience Agencies
  • Merkle, named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Q3 2019 Loyalty Service Providers, Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Q2 2019 Loyalty Technology Platforms, and Leader in The Forrester Wave: Q2 2018 Customer Database and Engagement Agencies
  • 360i named a Leader and iProspect a Contender among Forrester’s Performance Marketing Agencies

Tandon, the Global Chief Technology Officer for Creative and Experience business at Dentsu Aegis Network, has over 20 years of industry experience in building Customer Experience and Commerce practices delivering successful business transformation for world's leading brands. Since joining Isobar three years ago, Tandon has led the growth of Technology, Commerce and Data practice.

“What was once seen as aspirational for brands and retailers is now the default expectation of consumers. As a result, the days of ‘going shopping’ have been replaced by an always-on shopping ecosystem.” said Vikalp Tandon. “Dentsu Commerce navigates this new world for our retail clients’, creating an end-to-end solution from acquisition through loyalty.”

The practice will leverage platform agnostic solutions from across the network including:

  • Merkury, Dentsu’s enterprise identity resolution and data platform that enables retailers to own, build, and control first-party, cookie-less identity
  • Rapid Audience Layer Retail, a cloud-based data management tool that allow marketers to integrate point-of-sale, CRM, and digital data quickly for analytic insights and activation
  • CPG D2C Jump Start: the ability to attribute media impressions to conversion, provide personalization solutions, and create loyalty programs that feed consumer evangelism
  • Fast Track Digital Commerce: an adaptable set of solutions that serve as a guide for any commerce or digital transformation engagement
  • Supply Chain Tracking: the power to track a single item from manufacturing to sale
  • Symphony: a content supply chain for merchandisers

“We are in the midst of the most significant period of transformation since the industrial revolution. Fundamental shifts in how, when and why consumers buy are occurring," said Jon Reily. "We are approaching the top of the digital disruption bell-curve. The biggest changes are yet to come.”

The practice will serve as a global center of excellence for commerce brands including American Express, United Airlines, Zwilling, Sony, Panasonic, Shiseido, Adidas, P&G and Sanofi.

"The world is changing quickly and becoming more digital everyday. Brands and retailers need to adapt to these changes in order to survive and thrive," said Jean Lin, Global CEO, Creative, Dentsu Aegis Network. “Together Tandon, Reily, and the rest of the global and regional Dentsu Commerce organizations will iterate, create, and scale creative strategies designed to convert consumer conversations into customer transactions which will bring revenue, profit and customer loyalty to our clients.”

Visit https://www.dentsuaegisnetwork.com/us/en/dentsu-commerce for more details.

About Dentsu Aegis Network

Part of Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of ten global network brands - Carat, Dentsu, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum and supported by its specialist/multi-market brands. Dentsu Aegis Network is Innovating the Way Brands Are Built for its clients through its best-in-class expertise and capabilities in media, digital and creative communications services. Offering a distinctive and innovative range of products and services, Dentsu Aegis Network is headquartered in London and operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 40,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsuaegisnetwork.com


© Business Wire 2020
