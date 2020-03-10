Dentsu Aegis Network Standardizes on the SnapLogic Integration Platform to Power Digital Transformation

International digital marketing and communications giant deploys SnapLogic to connect the group’s wide range of applications and systems

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced that Dentsu Aegis Network, the global marketing service group, has deployed SnapLogic’s leading cloud integration platform to bring together the dozens of different business applications and IT systems across its multiple brands and sub-brands.

Dentsu Aegis Network provides organizations with a range of communications consultative functions from creative content production to media investment and analytics. As the firm has grown it has brought more and more brands and sub-brands into the group, all employing different applications and systems. In an effort to standardize these systems and bring an element of uniformity across the different companies, Dentsu Aegis Network initiated a digital transformation project deploying core strategic SaaS platforms such as Workday, Salesforce, and Workfront. To ensure these new applications worked seamlessly together, the company needed an accessible integration solution that could be rolled out company-wide in a short timeframe.

To unify their diverse IT landscape, Dentsu Aegis Network selected SnapLogic due to its flexible platform, industry leading library of pre-built intelligent connectors (called Snaps), and its self-service, low-code approach to integration. This made it easy for Dentsu Aegis Network’s IT team to initiate and complete a large number of integration projects quickly. With SnapLogic, Dentsu Aegis Network is able to bring together the multitude of SaaS applications the company is using today and will add in the future, streamlining business processes and giving the IT team a single and holistic view of their data landscape.

Jerome O’Leary, Director of Enterprise Integration at Dentsu Aegis Network, commented: “SnapLogic stood out as the best integration solution for our digital transformation initiative, facilitating the unification of our diverse range of SaaS platforms. Their easy to use, powerful integration platform has given us the speed and flexibility to integrate a large number of applications from the different companies within the Dentsu Aegis Network. Going forward, we plan to federate access to the platform to different regions where we operate so that our local teams can build data pipelines themselves.”

Craig Stewart, CTO at SnapLogic, added: “Dentsu Aegis Network is leading the way in enterprise-scale digital transformation by putting integration at the heart of their company-wide IT strategy. Digital transformation is an ongoing process, and by ensuring intelligent integration is a central part of that process, organizations can ensure a level of consistency across their data, applications, and systems. We’re looking forward to supporting Dentsu Aegis Network throughout their transformation and in future IT projects.”

SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects – design, development, deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform’s easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

