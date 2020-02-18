Log in
Denver Cybersecurity Conference Highlights Emerging Threats

02/18/2020 | 10:31am EST

DENVER, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Connectors, the leading North American cybersecurity industry conference series announced it will hold its twentieth annual Denver Cybersecurity Conference this week in Denver. The event is one of 50 which take place across the continent in 2020, bringing together local businesses, educational institutions, as well as federal, state and local agencies.

Executives and professionals concerned with staying ahead of modern cybersecurity threats convene at the conference to learn about the latest solutions, techniques and best practices related to multi-vector cyberattacks—including ransomware, business email compromise, endpoint security, end-user behavioral analysis, impersonation and account takeovers, to name a few.

The event will take place this Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency, Aurora-Denver Conference Center on East 14th Place and starts at 8:30 am.

The Denver Cybersecurity Conference will feature local Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from the Greater Denver Area, including:

  • Joshua Foltz, Chief Information Security Officer at Insurity
  • Michelle Vercellino, Chief Information Officer at IMA Financial Group, Inc
  • Jim Stephens, Chief Information Security Officer of TransMagic, Inc
  • Richard Staynings, Chief Security Strategist and CSO at Cylera
  • Erin Turoff, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Information Officer, and Founder of PROCANN
  • Scott Magerfleisch, Chief Information Officer and Director of IT with City of Greeley
  • Randall Frietzsche, Chief Information Security Officer of Denver Health
  • Paula Kautzmann, Chief Information Officer with Colorado Access

In addition, ATSAIC Ike Barnes, from the United States Secret Service – Denver Electronic Crimes Task Force, will brief the attendees gathered on trends in cybersecurity. Based on his 20+ years of experience as a Special Agent investigating counterintelligence matters and cyber violations, ATSAIC Barnes will explain the current trends within cybersecurity and the steps the USSS is taking to protect private and public cybersecurity postures. 

The conference is made possible by the sponsorship of cybersecurity solution providers who operate in the Denver area, which this year include Armor, Code43, Gigamon, Morphisec, RSA Sentinel IPS, and more.

The company explained that while attendance for the one-day event is limited, interested parties can request an attendee pass from participating vendor sponsors, featured at dataconnectors.com/denpr.  Passes include all of the above-referenced educational sessions, as well as lunch, networking receptions and Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for qualified participants.

The event will take place Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency, Aurora-Denver Conference Center on East 14th Place and starts at 8:30 am.

About Data Connectors
Since 1999, Data Connectors (www.dataconnectors.com) has facilitated the collaboration between cybersecurity professionals and solution providers.  Today, over 650,000 members and 250 vendor partners make up the community that brings over 50 live conferences to cities across North American each year. CISO panels, keynotes, and informative education sessions from industry luminaries, innovative solution providers and government agencies such as the FBI, InfraGard, US Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security are featured at each event.

Media Contact:
Dawn Morrisey
+1.636.778.9495
info@dataconnectors.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
