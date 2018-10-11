Denver Marriott West Helps Give Back to Leukemia Lymphoma Society

Denver hotel partners with Terumo BCT to help make generous donation



Denver Marriott West in Golden, Colorado.





DENVER, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver Marriott West is proud to announce its recent partnership with local area business Terumo BCT, a global leader in blood management, blood safety, therapeutic apheresis, cell therapy and cell collections, to help give back to the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Leukemia Lymphoma Society . The hotel worked with Terumo BCT, donating 5% of catering spend to the area chapter of the esteemed national institution.

Terumo BCT is the largest corporate sponsor of the Leukemia Lymphoma Society’s Rocky Mountain Chapter and this donation got them closer to their 235k goal for this year. Denver Marriott West is proud to have partnered with the company on a successful group event and charity, furthering the hotel’s goals to find new ways to give back to the local community.

With more than 13,000 square feet of space, the hotel is one of the most well-equipped, event venues in Denver for group gatherings and events, boasting newly renovated meeting spaces with the latest technology. The Golden Ballroom can seat up to 900 meeting attendees and serve up to 500 for a gala banquet. Guests can host private events in the restaurant, plan an executive meeting in the hotel’s new boardroom, or VIP receptions on the pool patio.

With a dedicated team of event planners and strategists, groups can design the ideal conference from start to finish, from room set-up to technology and presentations. Every renovated meeting room is well-supported by the latest in equipment and custom catering.

Following the hotel’s recent partnership with Terumo BCT, Denver Marriott West will continue to give back to the local community as it seeks out future partnerships and charitable endeavors. The hotel’s commitment to this and many other causes is an extension of the hospitality it shows to each of its guests from the moment they walk through the doors.

For more information, or to book a stay at the hotel, guests can call +1 303-279-9100.

About Denver Marriott West

Denver Marriott West offers spacious rooms filled with thoughtful amenities for your visit to Colorado. Guests can enjoy our redesigned Copper Creek Bar and Restaurant, the 24-hour fitness center, our indoor and outdoor pools and free parking. The reimagined event venues encompass more than 13,000 square feet of space and allow for everything from corporate seminars for 900 attendees to executive board meetings. Our hotel's prime location makes it easy to visit Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Coors Brewery, Colorado School of Mines or Colorado Mills mall.

CONTACT: Denver Marriott West

1717 Denver West Boulevard, Golden, Colorado 80401 USA

+1 303-279-9100

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/denwe-denver-marriott-west/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/915410e8-971d-49b3-9670-d475b1f1a8f7

