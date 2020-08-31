Departing Hong Kong residents withdraw $167 million in pension funds in first quarter, up 32% year-on-year

The number of claims was at 7,600 in the first quarter, up 11.8% from 6,800 in a year ago period, according to the three-month data from Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority released late on Friday. (https://bit.ly/3bbPWy5)

However, the authority said the number of claimants may not be equal to the number of claims as a member may be holding more than one account under the MPF system. The authority did not provide reason for residents' departure.

The numbers compared with 8,400 claims in the fourth quarter of 2019 who withdrew HK$1.44 billion, up 46.1% year-on-year in the biggest quarterly withdrawal since 2014, when the city saw unrest and violent clashes as protests over a now-withdrawn extradition bill escalated.

In 2014, Hong Kong was rocked by 79 days of protests that paralysed parts of the city as activists stepped up calls for greater democracy.

Demonstrations have been far fewer and smaller than the mass protests that rocked the Chinese-ruled city in the second half of 2019, largely because of coronavirus-related restrictions on gatherings and the impact of the sweeping new law, analysts say.

Beijing's move to directly impose national security laws on Hong Kong has seen many residents rush to secure a back-up plan as fears grow over China's tightening grip on the city.

Citizens flocked to renew their British National Overseas passport after the proposed new law prompted Britain to offer a potential refuge to the almost 3 million eligible for it with many also rushing for properties in the country.

Hong Kongers have also inquired about the United States, Canada, Australia, Taiwan and Malaysia, according to immigration consultants.

($1 = 7.7503 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)