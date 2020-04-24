Department of Agriculture Waives Commercial Feed Requirements to Provide Farm Income, Options for Excess Food

Harrisburg, PA - Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today announced that the department will temporarily waive commercial feed requirements to enable mushroom and other produce-growers to distribute excess products as animal feed during the COVID-19 pandemic. This measure will give whole-food producers a market for surplus food and options for income to partially compensate for losses.

'Our food supply chain is tackling challenges we haven't seen in our lifetimes,' said Secretary Redding. 'We are working creatively as an industry to keep the supply chain functioning and continue to feed Pennsylvanians. That includes taking every possible measure that can keep food from going to waste and generate income for the heroes working every day to produce our food.'

Under normal conditions, feed manufacturers are required to hold a commercial feed license, pay inspection fees, and label products in accordance with the PA Commercial Feed Act. This waiver will allow whole and sliced mushrooms and other products meeting the waiver conditions, to be sold as animal feed.

Waivers will be in effect until June 30, 2020. Growers who wish to request a waiver may contact Program Specialist David Dressler at davdressle@pa.gov. The following information must be included: name, address, phone number, type of whole food commodity and amount of surplus product.

Requests will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis according to whether the product is suitable and safe for use in animal feed. Those approved for waivers will receive notice by email and U.S. Postal Service.

For up-to-date guidance and information related to the agriculture industry and the food supply during COVID-19 mitigation in Pennsylvania, visit agriculture.pa.gov/COVID. For the most accurate, timely information related to Health in Pennsylvania, visit on.pa.gov/coronavirus.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shannon Powers - 717.603.2056; shpowers@pa.gov

# # #