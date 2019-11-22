Log in
Department of Agriculture and Agri Food of Canada : Minister Bibeau to Visit Canadian Western Agribition in Regina

11/22/2019 | 09:03pm EST

November 22, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be in Regina to participate in the Canadian Western Agribition's Burning of the Brand and to meet with industry stakeholders and Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture David Marit.

Event

Media Availability

Date

November 25, 2019

Time

10:00 a.m. (local time)

Location

Chevrolet GMC Arena, International Trade Centre
Evraz Place (Agribition Grounds)
Regina, SK

For more information

Justine Lesage
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
justine.lesage@canada.ca
Mobile: 613-404-1168

Media Relations
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Ottawa, Ontario
613-773-7972
1-866-345-7972
aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca
Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada
Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food of Canada published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2019 02:02:06 UTC
