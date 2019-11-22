Department of Agriculture and Agri Food of Canada : Minister Bibeau to Visit Canadian Western Agribition in Regina

November 22, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be in Regina to participate in the Canadian Western Agribition's Burning of the Brand and to meet with industry stakeholders and Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture David Marit.

Event



Media Availability

Date



November 25, 2019

Time

10:00 a.m. (local time)

Location



Chevrolet GMC Arena, International Trade Centre

Evraz Place (Agribition Grounds)

Regina, SK

For more information

Justine Lesage

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

justine.lesage@canada.ca

Mobile: 613-404-1168

Media Relations

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Ottawa, Ontario

613-773-7972

1-866-345-7972

aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

