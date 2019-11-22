Department of Agriculture and Agri Food of Canada : Minister Bibeau to Visit Canadian Western Agribition in Regina

November 22, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be in Regina to participate in the Canadian Western Agribition's Burning of the Brand and to meet with industry stakeholders and Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture David Marit.
Event
Media Availability
Date
November 25, 2019
Time
10:00 a.m. (local time)
Location
Chevrolet GMC Arena, International Trade Centre
Evraz Place (Agribition Grounds)
Regina, SK
For more information
Justine Lesage
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
justine.lesage@canada.ca
Mobile: 613-404-1168
Media Relations
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Ottawa, Ontario
613-773-7972
1-866-345-7972
aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca
Disclaimer
