Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Agriculture and Agri Food of Canada : The Government of Canada invests in Canadian Field Crops

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 07:24pm EST

January 14, 2019 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be at CropSphere to announce federal investments to boost Canadian field crops production and innovation.

Event

Announcement

Date

January 15, 2019

Time

8:30 a.m. (local time)

Location

Grand Salon
TCU Place Arts & Convention Centre
35 - 22nd Street East
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7K 0C8

For more information

Media Relations
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Ottawa, Ontario
613-773-7972
1-866-345-7972
aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca
Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada
Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

Kelsey Morrison
Regional Communications Officer
Cell: 306-716-7187

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food of Canada published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 00:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19pSouth Korea imports no Iran oil in December; 2018 imports fall 60 percent
RE
08:02pDollar steady as global growth worries bolster safe-haven assets
RE
07:59pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Deliberate food contamination needs harsher penalties
PU
07:58pOil prices edge up on supply cuts, but weakening economic outlook caps gains
RE
07:51pAsian shares on defensive, sterling braces for Brexit vote
RE
07:46pFrom Legal Pot to a Plastic Bags Ban, New York Budget to Cover More Than Just Money
DJ
07:24pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND AGRI FOOD OF CANADA : The Government of Canada invests in Canadian Field Crops
PU
07:21pUK car insurance premiums fall six percent in 2018 - survey
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
2DEUTSCHE POST : DEUTSCHE POST AG: Deutsche Post comments on report about upcoming pricing regulation
3WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC : GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
4EDF RENEWABLES NORTH AMERICA : Announces Commercial Operation at Copenhagen Wind Project in New York
5SEMPRA ENERGY : SEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Issues "Dial It Down" Alert Through Friday Night

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.