Department of Agriculture and Agri Food of Canada : The Government of Canada invests in Canadian Field Crops

January 14, 2019 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be at CropSphere to announce federal investments to boost Canadian field crops production and innovation.
January 15, 2019
8:30 a.m. (local time)
Grand Salon
TCU Place Arts & Convention Centre
35 - 22nd Street East
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7K 0C8
Media Relations
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Ottawa, Ontario
613-773-7972
1-866-345-7972
aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca
Kelsey Morrison
Regional Communications Officer
Cell: 306-716-7187
