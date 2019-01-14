Department of Agriculture and Agri Food of Canada : The Government of Canada invests in Canadian Field Crops

January 14, 2019 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be at CropSphere to announce federal investments to boost Canadian field crops production and innovation.

Event

Announcement

Date

January 15, 2019

Time

8:30 a.m. (local time)

Location

Grand Salon

TCU Place Arts & Convention Centre

35 - 22nd Street East

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7K 0C8

For more information

Media Relations

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Ottawa, Ontario

613-773-7972

1-866-345-7972

aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

Kelsey Morrison

Regional Communications Officer

Cell: 306-716-7187