Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : 18th National Veggie Congress rolls out in Albay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 01:36am EDT

Author: DA-AFID | 9 October 2019

Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar underscored the importance of value-chain in agriculture, with emphasis on broadening productivity, value-adding, inclusive development, and market access.

During the 18th National Vegetable Congress on October 8, 2019 held at the Albay Astrodome, the Secretary said that the Department of Agriculture, under his administration, has embraced two strategies to ensure food security in the country.

'The first is taking every opportunity to improve productivity including elevating productivity of its sub-sector, and the second is bringing in agricultural goods from other country only if there is deficiency or gap in the supply,' he explained.

In line with this, he presented the 'New Thinking for Agriculture' to serve as basis for the programs and projects to be implemented by the department.

'This new approach focuses on improving farmers' productivity, competitiveness, and prosperity,' Dar explained.

In addition, the Secretary stressed the need to formulate a Crop Diversification Program for the country, which is an important factor for the utilization of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund.

'We must improve farming systems, intercrop and bring in appropriate crops like cacao and various vegetables. We need to diversify to increase income of farmers,' Dar said.

The agri chief added that diversification is needed to increase the value of the country's vegetable industry, which amounts to P54 billion (B) at current prices.

'There is so much more income that we can derive from planting vegetables and other plantation crops,' Dar said.

The Secretary said that the vegetable industry has to be market-oriented to enable it to contribute to the economy, and added that key players in the industry must embrace technologies to make the sector more competitive. ### (Kristel Merle, DA-AFID)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 05:35:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22aGERMANY WANTS A WOMAN TO SUCCEED LAUTENSCHLAEGER AT ECB : Scholz
RE
02:21aINS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF STATISTICS : Slaughtering of animals and poultry and meat production
PU
02:19aKingfisher names Bernard Bot as finance chief
RE
02:14aH&M's outlet brand Afound tweaks strategy towards online
RE
02:13aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China leads emerging economies in latest global competitiveness ranking
PU
02:13aInvestors get lost in Big Oil's carbon accounting maze
RE
02:13aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to strengthen cooperation with CEECs in civil aviation industry
PU
02:11aIndia's Modi to host China's Xi at summit with ties strained by Kashmir
RE
02:06aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Kenya to host symposium on strengthening capacities of public institutions in East Africa
PU
01:44aU.S. expands blacklist to include China's top AI startups ahead of trade talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : Venezuela designers turn to piracy after Adobe announces it will cut service
2AIRBUS SE : Boeing gets first 737 MAX order in months; deliveries halve
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Asian shares, oil ease as U.S.-China standoff spreads
4CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA Grants Marketing Approval for SCENESSE
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : My Path to Purpose
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group