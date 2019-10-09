Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : 18th National Veggie Congress rolls out in Albay

Author: DA-AFID | 9 October 2019

Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar underscored the importance of value-chain in agriculture, with emphasis on broadening productivity, value-adding, inclusive development, and market access.

During the 18th National Vegetable Congress on October 8, 2019 held at the Albay Astrodome, the Secretary said that the Department of Agriculture, under his administration, has embraced two strategies to ensure food security in the country.

'The first is taking every opportunity to improve productivity including elevating productivity of its sub-sector, and the second is bringing in agricultural goods from other country only if there is deficiency or gap in the supply,' he explained.

In line with this, he presented the 'New Thinking for Agriculture' to serve as basis for the programs and projects to be implemented by the department.

'This new approach focuses on improving farmers' productivity, competitiveness, and prosperity,' Dar explained.

In addition, the Secretary stressed the need to formulate a Crop Diversification Program for the country, which is an important factor for the utilization of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund.

'We must improve farming systems, intercrop and bring in appropriate crops like cacao and various vegetables. We need to diversify to increase income of farmers,' Dar said.

The agri chief added that diversification is needed to increase the value of the country's vegetable industry, which amounts to P54 billion (B) at current prices.

'There is so much more income that we can derive from planting vegetables and other plantation crops,' Dar said.

The Secretary said that the vegetable industry has to be market-oriented to enable it to contribute to the economy, and added that key players in the industry must embrace technologies to make the sector more competitive. ### (Kristel Merle, DA-AFID)