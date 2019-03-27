Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : 22nd National Dairy Congress and Expo kicks off in Tagaytay

Author: DA-AFID | 28 March 2019

The Dairy Confederation of the Philippines (DairyCon) in collaboration with the National Dairy Authority (NDA) and Katipunan ng Kooperatibang Manggagatas Integrated (KKMI), commenced the 22nd National Dairy Congress and Exposition (DairyConEx) on March 27-29, 2019 at the Development Academy of the Philippines in Tagaytay City.

About 500 delegates consisting of farmers' association, government and financing institutions, private investors and processors, academe from all over the country participated in the three day conference.

With this year theme, 'Strengthening Partnerships for Sustainable Dairy Development', DairyConEx highlights include a series of lectures and presentations focused on Cooperative Research-Investment Hybrid, Artificial Insemination Programs, Food Quality and Safety Concerns, Dairy Farm Performance Analysis, Animal Breeding, Credit Facility, and Value-Added Programs.

'We have to embrace modern technology,' Agriculture Secretary Manny F. Piñol said.

Piñol said the country's dairy program should gear towards sustainability by teaching farmers to turn their raw materials into high value products by adopting the latest trend in dairy farming.

The Secretary added that the department targets to establish dairy farms in Baguio City, Bukidnon Sorsogon and Negros.

'Each module will have 5,000 heads,' he said.

Sustainable Goal

During the event, NDA Administrator Marilyn M. Mabale presented the agency's accomplishments highlighting the four percent production increase in 2018 and 11 percent value gain in 2017 due to the increase in the buying price of milk.

For 2019, NDA projects that total dairy production will reach 23.69 million (M) with P901.30 M total value of production.

Mabale also presented the Dairy Roadmap for 2020 to 2030 which summarizes analysis and agreements inked between NDA and dairy industry key players.

The Roadmap seeks to address local and international demand for dairy products by accelerating dairy herd build-up and milk production, increasing productivity and profitability of dairy business, ensuring availability and affordability of safe and quality milk and milk products, increasing local milk consumption and awareness, and aspiring for higher milk sufficiency in dairy producing areas.

'We want to increase local dairy herd inventory from 65,737 to 344,590 heads and to increase livelihood opportunities to 152,505 rural families in dairy producing areas by 2030,' Mabale said.

To achieve this goal, NDA will carry out programs on Good Quality Stock Production, Dairy Animal Replacement, Health Infusion, Animal Productivity Development, Dairy Enterprise Development, Dairy Incentive Program, Milk Quality and Safety Assurance, and Masustansyang Gatas Para sa Pinas Program.

'We would like to see opportunity we can get on Milk Feeding Program, which is our partnership with the Departments of Social and Welfare Development (DSWD) and Education (DepEd),' Mabale said.

To ensure the success of the program, Mabale said NDA seeks to form the Dairy Executive Council (DEC) to be led by private partners, which will act as the industry advisory council. The agency will also institutionalize a Program Management Committee (PMC) headed by the NDA Administrator to oversee the implementation of the said roadmap.

NDA will also implement a Results-based Monitoring and Evaluation (RBME) to examine and assess the performance of the program and interventions implemented. A Dairy Monitoring System will be undertaken to serve as production indicators.

'In our computation, we will be needing about P57.2 B budget for the realization of the ten-year roadmap,' Mabale said.

Meanwhile, DairyCon Director Gilbert Llanto presented the cooperative seven-point agenda aims to complement NDAs initiative.

The DairyCon 7-point agenda composed of programs on Build-up and Genetic Improvement, Pasteur Development and Nutrition, Milk Quality Standards and Collection System, Product Processing and Development, Genetic Marketing, Strengthening the Dairy Coop Structure, and Career Development and Professionalism for Dairy Farmers.

Currently, the country has 29 dairy zones with 70 provinces engaged in dairy production.

Aside from lectures, the DairyConEx showcased latest products, services, innovation and technology in dairy farming from its confederation members.

The Embassy of Canada participated in this year conference, and shared knowledge on policy implemented and technologies such as cattle livestock genetics. ### (Kristel Merle, DA-AFID)