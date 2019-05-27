Log in
Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Agri dep't and hog raisers strengthen measures to ward off ASF

05/27/2019 | 11:49pm EDT

Author: DA-AFID | 28 May 2019

Following the incident between an Overseas Filipino Worker and quarantine officers in Clark International Airport, Agriculture Secretary Manny F. Piñol called major hog raisers for an emergency meeting on May 27, 2019 to address current rules against African Swine Fever (ASF).

During the meeting, National Sectoral and Strategic Concerns Committee - Committee on Poultry, Livestock, and Feed Crops (NSSCCs-CPLFC) Chairman Dr. Rufina Salas said that the hog raisers are requesting for a temporary two-month suspension on the importation of pork and pork products from ASF-affected and high-risk countries.

In effect, this will allow the Department of Agriculture (DA), thru the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), and other related government agencies to strengthen preventive measures and actions related to the animal disease.

The hog raisers from across the country will also be appealing to President Duterte to issue an order for the strict implementation of preventive measures against ASF.

Piñol said that the high-risk countries will be defined as any country contiguous with an ASF-affected country. As this may impose potential threat, Piñol immediately ordered BAI to create a monitoring team that will identify and monitor these countries.

'I hope for the understanding as I'd like to take this initiative to protect our industry. I am scared that the moment this disease enters the country, thousands of Filipino farmers will lose their livelihood,' he said.

DA also seeks cooperation from the importers to support the country's hog industry, adding that there is enough supply from the local meat producers.

To further secure and protect the swine industry, Piñol directed BAI to monitor animal feeds including dog and cat food containing hog-based meat and bone meal from ASF-affected countries. The DA will draft a letter to the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) to immediately suspend any documents that may allow the entry of the said products . He also directed the BAI to closely evaluate the point of origins of these products.

'Our K9 dogs are now ready to be deployed to help our quarantine officers,' Piñol said.

The Department will be taking initiatives related to the recall of processed products from the ASF-affected countries including jerky, ham, sausages, and dumplings, among others that are being sold in the market.

'There is already a ban since August of 2018. It just needs to be strictly implemented,' Piñol said.

Currently, DA has banned Vietnam, Cambodia, Japan, China, Hongkong, Macau, Hungary, Belgium, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Moldova, South Africa, Zambia and Mongolia from exporting its pork and pork products. ### (Kristel Merle, DA-AFID)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 03:48:08 UTC
