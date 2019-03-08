Log in
Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Agri dep't teams with URC for project on sustainable potato sourcing

03/08/2019 | 02:55am EST

Author: DA-AFID | 8 March 2019

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has partnered with one of the country's largest branded consumer of food and beverage products company for the Sustainable Potato Sourcing Project in Cordillera.

Agriculture Secretary Manny F. Piñol signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Universal Robina Corporation (URC) in an effort to improve potato farming in the country.

The MOA was signed on March 8, 2019 at the Benguet Agri-Pinoy Trading Center (BAPTC).

The partnership seeks to provide potato growers access to farm inputs, training and market opportunities.

'From here, we will be moving forward towards improving the vegetable industry here in Benguet,' Piñol said.

During the event, DA together with URC turned over 81 metric tons (MT) or 81,000 kilograms (kgs) potato seedlings from Canada to the Seeds and Fruits Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Benguet Farmers' Marketing Cooperative, and Baguias Rural Water Works and Water Services Cooperative.

According to URC Vice President for Corporate Procurement Allan D. Surposa, the seedlings are expected to cover 40 hectares (ha) farm area and yield 800 MT for two cycles.

Under the Agreement, URC will source out potato to farmers and link it with institutional buyers like Robinsons Supermarkers.

'The potato farmers will also be provided with proper training thru the assistance of Bureau of Plant Industry, Agricultural Training Institute, and State Universities and College (SUCs),' Surposa said.

Surposa said the farmers' committed to return fifty percent of their produce to serve as seedlings for other recipients in the country.

According to Piñol the Canadian Embassy, aside from providing the seedlings, will continue to support the project by providing trainings for farmers and sharing best practices on potato farming.

He likewise encouraged local officials to help the department in convincing farmers to adapt modern technologies.

'I am challenging the local executives to identify areas for water impounding and water conservation and management project,' Piñol said. ### (Kristel Merle, DA-AFID)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 07:54:05 UTC
