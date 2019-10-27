Log in
Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Agri department awards assistance for rice production

10/27/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

Author: DA-AFID | 28 October 2019

The Department of Agriculture and its Regional Field Office in Eastern Visayas awarded a total of P65.83 million worth of farm inputs and facilities to improve rice production in nine municipalities of the Province of Leyte.

The package of assistance, composed of certified and hybrid rice seeds, fertilizer, threshers, reapers, hand tractors, and other farm machineries, aims to enhance productivity of rice farmers from Abuyog, Bato, Baybay, Hilongos, Hindang, Inopacan, Javier, Mahaplag and Matalom.

On top of these, more than 600 thousand pesos worth of agricultural assistance composed of hybrid and certified rice seeds, as well as veterinary drugs and biologics were awarded to the City of Tacloban during the Turn-Over Ceremonies held at the Baybay City gymnasium on October 26, 2019.

During the turn-over ceremonies, DA-8 Regional Technical Director Larry Sultan reiterated the call of Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar to treat agriculture as a business.

'Following the new thinking approach of our Secretary, we must not only focus on production alone, but make sure that the farmers attain higher income and profit,' Sultan said.

The DA, under the management of Secretary Dar, is pushing for twin goals 'Ani at Kita' focused on improving productivity and increasing income of farmers and fishers.

The Agriculture Secretary also calls for the leveling up of skills and technology to boost development and competitiveness of the Philippine agriculture

'Production and marketing should go hand-in-hand to enable rice farmers to improve the quality of their produce and increase their earnings,' Sultan explained.

'Dapat may ani at may kita,' he added.

During the turn-over ceremonies, farmers' organizations received additional assistance from the Philippine Fiber Development Authority, Philippine Coconut Authority, and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources. ### (Oda Rodriguez/DA-AFID)

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
