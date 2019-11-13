Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Cabinet execs urge public to trust Rice Tariffication Law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 11:30pm EST

Author: DA Communications Group | 14 November 2019

Amid public doubts, Agriculture Secretary William Dar, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez, and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez are confident on the positive impact of the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) to the Philippine rice industry.

'We want the Rice Tariffication Law to work for farmers, for consumers. At the end of the day, this is a reform that has been long and wanting to come. This is the day for us to make it work,' Secretary Dar explained the stand of the government.

He also urged the public to give the new law a chance for proper implementation.

In terms of requests for the revision or suspension of RTL, Dar said that in the future, 'if there will be little adjustments to make it much more effective, then that's the period we shall revisit. But now, pagbigyan naman itong bagong batas.'

The secretaries and the officials of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) also presented measures to make the RTL work during The Rice Trader (TRT) 11th World Rice Conference on November 13, 2019 in Makati.

Secretary Dominguez discussed overcoming the transition pains and moving forward with the initial impact of the RTL. He also urged everyone to trust the law and called for collaboration against corruption.

'We have finally broken the strangle-hold of inefficiency in our rice industry. We have taken a bold step forward, trusting market forces to guide our rice sector towards modernization,' he said.

For Secretary Lopez, RTL is a better plan for inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

'We're confident that the rice tariffication holds the key to ensure rice supply in the country,' Lopez said before discussing the 'Presyong Risonable Dapat Program' that aims at increasing the accessibility and availability of rice in the market.

In addition, the secretaries called for fair rice trade and stricter issuance of the sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) Import Clearance or SPSIC.

Dar told the commercial and professional rice industry participants of the TRT World Rice Conference that the Philippine government will continue to strictly implement the guidelines before the issuance of the SPSIC, thus they should respect the rules. ### (Gumamela Celes Bejarin, DA-AFID)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 04:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:44pSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on weak China data, Sino-U.S. trade deal worries
RE
11:40pMITHRIL RESOURCES : 2019 AGM - Results Notification 14 November 2019
PU
11:36pAsian stocks retreat as China's growth slowdown deepens
RE
11:33pAsian stocks retreat as China's growth slowdown deepens
RE
11:30pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Cabinet execs urge public to trust Rice Tariffication Law
PU
11:25pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : to Support Philippine Local Governance Reforms with $300 Million Loan
PU
11:22pIcahn pushes for Xerox-HP merger - WSJ
RE
11:22pLatest Chinese Numbers Show Economy Dragging
DJ
11:17pWARREN LASHES OUT AT GOLDMAN OVER APPLE CARD BIAS CLAIMS : Bloomberg
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HP INC. : HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend
2JUST EAT PLC : Takeaway CEO says does not want to overpay in $5.5 billion Just Eat bid
3Aramco names first woman to head overseas office, days before IPO
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Royal Mail wins bid to block Christmas strikes
5CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED : China-backed consortium wins $14 billion Guinea iron ore deal, pipping Australi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group