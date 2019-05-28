Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Coconut vinegar tapped for alternative income

Author: DA-AFID | 29 May 2019

To introduce coconut vinegar as an alternative income generator for coconut producing communities, the Department of Agriculture - Philippine Coconut Authority (DA - PCA) conducted the Coconut Vinegar Industry Launching on May 28, 2019 at the Agricultural Training Institute in Elliptical Road, Diliman, Quezon City. Various coconut products were featured during the launch, however the highlight of the event was the coco vinegar.

Agriculture Secretary Manny F. Piñol, who has incessantly campaigned for other uses of coconut, presented the current situation of the coconut industry.

Aside from the traditional copra, the agri chief stressed the potentials of coconut as raw material for natural vinegar.

'Coconut water and coconut sap may be processed into vinegar,' Piñol said.

Vinegar is used as a food preservative and additional seasoning to various dishes, for household and even industrial purposes. Hence, coconut vinegar is seen to provide additional income for coconut growers and may contribute in mitigating poverty in coconut growing communities.

As the coconut sector continues to face challenges, including the unstable price of copra, competition with the price and supply of palm oil, as well as high poverty incidence in coconut farming communities, Piñol enumerated opportunities that may be derived from coconut.

'There is an increasing demand for coco-based products, and other high-value commodities,' he added.

Currently, the Philippine market is clamoring for buko juice, virgin coconut oil, coco sugar, coco jam, and coco syrup, among others.

The event, which was led by PCA OIC-Administrator Mr. Glenn B. Santos, also served as a venue for the presentation of the Loaning Program for Agricultural Production under the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC).

According to ACPC's Chief of Public Affairs & Communication Division Ms. Malyn Guinto, the credit program has been reported to have a high repayment rate.

The DA-PCA Training Module of Village Level Technologies for Household and Industrial Vinegar Production was also presented by PCA Deputy Administrator for Research and Development Branch Ms. Erlene C. Manohar. The operation of the 'acetator' developed by the Department of Science and Technology - Industrial Technology Development Institute was also demonstrated.

With the theme, 'Natural is Healthy: Go Natural, Use Coco Vinegar,' the coconut industry stakeholders are optimistic on the economic prospects of coconut vinegars and are assured of other income generating activities aside from copra production. ### Ela Arciaga, DA-AFID