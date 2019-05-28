Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Coconut vinegar tapped for alternative income

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 10:49pm EDT

Author: DA-AFID | 29 May 2019

To introduce coconut vinegar as an alternative income generator for coconut producing communities, the Department of Agriculture - Philippine Coconut Authority (DA - PCA) conducted the Coconut Vinegar Industry Launching on May 28, 2019 at the Agricultural Training Institute in Elliptical Road, Diliman, Quezon City. Various coconut products were featured during the launch, however the highlight of the event was the coco vinegar.

Agriculture Secretary Manny F. Piñol, who has incessantly campaigned for other uses of coconut, presented the current situation of the coconut industry.

Aside from the traditional copra, the agri chief stressed the potentials of coconut as raw material for natural vinegar.

'Coconut water and coconut sap may be processed into vinegar,' Piñol said.

Vinegar is used as a food preservative and additional seasoning to various dishes, for household and even industrial purposes. Hence, coconut vinegar is seen to provide additional income for coconut growers and may contribute in mitigating poverty in coconut growing communities.

As the coconut sector continues to face challenges, including the unstable price of copra, competition with the price and supply of palm oil, as well as high poverty incidence in coconut farming communities, Piñol enumerated opportunities that may be derived from coconut.

'There is an increasing demand for coco-based products, and other high-value commodities,' he added.

Currently, the Philippine market is clamoring for buko juice, virgin coconut oil, coco sugar, coco jam, and coco syrup, among others.

The event, which was led by PCA OIC-Administrator Mr. Glenn B. Santos, also served as a venue for the presentation of the Loaning Program for Agricultural Production under the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC).

According to ACPC's Chief of Public Affairs & Communication Division Ms. Malyn Guinto, the credit program has been reported to have a high repayment rate.

The DA-PCA Training Module of Village Level Technologies for Household and Industrial Vinegar Production was also presented by PCA Deputy Administrator for Research and Development Branch Ms. Erlene C. Manohar. The operation of the 'acetator' developed by the Department of Science and Technology - Industrial Technology Development Institute was also demonstrated.

With the theme, 'Natural is Healthy: Go Natural, Use Coco Vinegar,' the coconut industry stakeholders are optimistic on the economic prospects of coconut vinegars and are assured of other income generating activities aside from copra production. ### Ela Arciaga, DA-AFID

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 02:48:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:51pOil drops as trade war concerns outweigh supply disruptions
RE
11:47pBOJ's Kuroda signals room for more flexible inflation target
RE
11:44pHuawei asks U.S. court to declare defence bill 'unconstitutional'
RE
11:33pHong Kong judges see risks in proposed extradition changes
RE
11:20pVietnam's May consumer prices up 2.88% year-on-year - government statistics office
RE
11:18pMalaysia's central bank says it intervenes in FX market to avoid volatility
RE
11:17pNIKKEI : Japan stocks to rise 6% by year-end, trade spats seen easing - Reuters poll
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:14pTrade Fight, Curbs on Huawei Threaten 5G Growth in U.S. -- 2d Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : greed helped fuel U.S. opioid crisis, Oklahoma claims at trial
2NINTENDO CO., LTD : NINTENDO : Pokemon Co developing sleep-based gaming app, plans 2020 launch
3WORKDAY : WORKDAY : beats revenue and profit estimates on higher subscriptions
4A. O. SMITH CORPORATION : DEADLINE FOR A.O. SMITH CORPORATION INVESTORS: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That..
5TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATIO : TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About