Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : DA-ACPC, LandBank roll out Expanded SURE Aid program

Author: DA Communications Group | 3 September 2019

Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar and Landbank President Cecilia C. Borromeo handed over P15,000-worth of check to each farmer-beneficiary in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija, highlighting the launch of the Expanded Survival and Recovery Assistance Program for Rice Farmers (SURE Aid) in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija on September 2, 2019.

'While Nueva Ecija is the number one rice-producing province in the country, marami pa rin ang mahihirap na magsasaka dito. Kaya naman, napili naming inilunsad ang SURE Aid program para maiahon sa kahirapan ang mga magsasaka at kanilang pamilya,' Secretary Dar said.

Initially, more than 1,000 rice farmers from Zaragoza and other towns in Nueva Ecija received the P15,000-SURE Aid program, a joint initiative of the Department of Agriculture through the Agricultural Credit and Policy Council (DA-ACPC) and Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank).

Dar said the SURE Aid program is one the measures of DA in partnership with LandBank to help farmers recover from the impact of the low palay prices. He ensured that the government is doing everything to reach more rice farmers, initially those tilling one hectare or less.

'They may avail of a one-time, zero-interest, no collateral loan amounting to P15,000, payable in eight years,' the Secretary said.

Dar added that the DA-ACPC has simplified the loan process to only three hours.

'While it is a short-term solution, this will surely have long-term implications,' Dar said.

To prop up dampened palay prices, Dar successfully convinced top rice-producing provinces to directly engage in palay buying, drying, milling, and rice marketing and major parts of the rice industry value chain.

Further, Secretary Dar asked LandBank President Borromeo to provide soft loans, with two percent interest, and payable in three to five years, for provincial local government units (LGUs), farmers' organizations and cooperatives, and agribusinessmen to enable them to venture in the entire rice industry value chain.

Dar directed the National Food Authority (NFA) to implement an 'accelerated roll-over scheme,' to speed up their palay buying and rice marketing operations, by up to four cycles, creating a significant multiplier effect.

He also directed the NFA to immediately sell all of its imported rice in the market.

'Dapat ang isip po natin ay pagnenegosyo na may puso. Sa DA ang mga pinuno at empleyado ay dapat may puso at damdamin rin sa pagseserbisyo sa mga magsasaka at mangingisda,' Dar said.

The DA chief said that he will also seek the strong support of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on enhancing the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). He said instead of cash transfer, 4P beneficiaries should be given rice every month bought from the NFA or provincial LGUs.

Sen. Cynthia Villar, through a message read by her chief of staff Atty. Rhagee Tamaña, said that under the Rice Tariffication Law (RA 11203) three agencies under DA will play major roles in managing the P10-billion annual Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF).

These include the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) that will manage a P5-billion annual budget for farm mechanization; the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) for provision of inbred seeds and technology, worth P3B; and Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) for training and extension, worth P500 million.

Of the annual P10-B RCEF, P1B was allotted to LandBank and Development Bank of the Philippines, at P500M each, for credit assistance; and P500M for TESDA, skills training and enhancement.

Villar said, while it will be hard in the beginning, the government will ensure that farmers will be benefitted. She hopes that the rice industry roadmap crafted by DA will provide lasting solutions to the worries of farmers.

'Kahit maubos ang oras namin, magtutulungan kami ng DA-ACPC at LANDBANK upang maiparating ang programang ito sa mga magsasaka,' she added.

'Di kayo nag-iisa sa laban na ito. Mahirap po talaga, pero nawa'y maging ito ang unang sigaw ng magsasaka na lalaban tayo sa kompetesisyon,' she added.

LandBank president Borromeo said the SURE Aid program will be released through the farmers' LandBank automated teller machine or ATM cards.

'As we speak, the loans are being processed, and afterwards they can withdraw it from their ATM,' she said during the program launch.

The DA-ACPC will provide LandBank with the validated list of qualified farmers under the SURE Aid program. ### (DA-AFID)