Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : DA, DTI, swine industry players discuss arrangement amid ASF concern

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 02:12am EDT

Author: DA-AFID | 10 October 2019

'We have to arrive at a win-win arrangement,' Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar said before Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez and the members of the Philippine Association of Meat Processors, Inc. (PAMPI) and hog raisers' groups, during a dialogue held in Malate, Manila on October 9, 2019.

The industry players met with the two Cabinet members to discuss the growing concern of the public over consuming pork and pork products due to cases of African swine fever (ASF).

'We are worried that more local government units (LGUs), particularly those in Visayas and Mindanao, will ban the transport of hogs and pork products from Luzon,' the meat processors explained.

To prevent further losses to the meat processors and hog raisers and ensure the public that pork and pork products are safe to eat, a proposal for a joint effort among four concerned national government agencies was raised.

As such, Dar and Lopez agreed to enjoin the Department of Health and the Department of the Interior and Local Government for them to release a common set of guidelines on the trade of pork and pork products.

'We need to assure the public of the safety of local pork and to avoid unnecessary banning,' Lopez said,

Dar also supported the request of PAMPI for the Food and Drug Authority to deputize the National Meat Inspection Service in ensuring that all the processed pork products underwent proper food safety procedures.

The secretaries urged the meat processors and the hog raisers to issue a joint statement to assure the public that their products complied with high quality and safety standards, and are therefore safe to eat.

Both departments also committed to align efforts to integrate and strengthen the local industry through the value chain approach. ### (Gumamela Celes Bejarin, DA-AFID)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 06:10:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51a16 OCTOBER : World Action Day of Workers in Food Industry Food is a Human Right Not an area for profits for the capitalists
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:47aGM's third-quarter China vehicle sales down 17.5%, as U.S. automakers cede ground
RE
02:43aFewest UK homes being put on sale since 2016 as Brexit nears - RICS
RE
02:41aNearly all goods traded by U.S. and China will have tariffs by December 15
RE
02:41aTop-level U.S.-China trade talks resume as irritants sour atmosphere
RE
02:31aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Shocks in supply drives energy prices
PU
02:29aGerman August export slump amplifies recession alarm
RE
02:23aALTCOINS : Ahead of Libra, XRP cryptocurrency gains toehold in commerce
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2RESOURCE GENERATION : RESOURCE GENERATION : Syama Sulphide Circuit Update
3TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC : TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Proxy Statement
4FORTUM : FORTUM : Uniper works council criticizes Fortum's attempt to gain control
5ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group