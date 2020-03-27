Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : DA-NFA prepositions enough rice for Metro Manila, entire country

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 09:58pm EDT

Author: DA-AFID | 28 March 2020

The Department of Agriculture through the National Food Authority (NFA) has prepositioned rice stocks for the requirements of Metro Manila, ensuring sufficient supply during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period due to COVID-19.

'Sapat po ang ating supply ng bigas para sa Metro Manila at sa buong bansa. Nitong buwan ng Marso, mayroon po tayong rice inventory good for 75 days,' said agriculture secretary William Dar during a visit, at the NFA North District Office in Valenzuela City, on March 26.

He said the country has a total rice inventory of 2.661 million MT, inclusive of commercial, household and government stocks, equivalent to 75 days' requirement.

According to Administrator Judy Carol Dansal, the NFA has a current inventory of 9.636 million bags or 481,800 MT, equivalent to 14 days' requirement of the country. Stocks include those bought from farmers during the last quarter of 2019.

Dansal further explained that NFA continues to buy palay from farmers for buffer stocking. For January and February 2020, it has bought a total of 1,734,230 bags or 86,711 MT from individual farmers, cooperatives and associations. For the entire year, it targets to buy 15.44 million bags, using its regular P7-billion budget.

'We are proposing to augment the NFA's palay procurement fund by another P7 billion, as part of our proposed P31-billion food resiliency program, dubbed as Ahon Lahat, Pagkain Sapat or ALPAS Kontra COVID-19, which we also call 'Plant, Plant, Plant Program or Agri 4Ps,'' secretary Dar said.

The NFA rice is sold at P25 per kilogram to accredited retailers, institutions, LGUs and government agencies.

'Currently, our priority is to serve the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the LGUs so they could include in food packs for their respective distribution,' Secretary Dar said.

'In all, we have enough food for the next two months and we are enhancing other measures to ensure food security until the end of the year.'

The Secretary added that a strong cooperation of all provincial governors, city and municipal mayors, and barangay leaders is needed in ensuring the unhampered movement of agricultural products and farm and fishery inputs, and exempting farmers, fishers, and workers in the entire food value chain and logistics from curfew.

'We encourage our farmers and fishers to continue their farming and fishing activities, while observing social distancing measures, and remaining healthy and physically fit,' he said.

He also urged them to report any problems regarding their free movement and transport of products to the markets, so these could be immediately addressed by concerned LGUs, the PNP and AFP, who man the ECQ checkpoints. ###

Reference: Noel Ocampo Reyes

DA Spokesperson & A/Sec for Comms & Media Affairs

09204889686 09566694611 89298183

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 28 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 01:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:18pCENTRAL BANK OF BARBADOS : Amended Operating Hours for the Central Bank of Barbados
PU
10:58pOSFI OFFICE OF SUPERINTENDENT OF FINANCIAL I : announces regulatory flexibility to support COVID-19 efforts
PU
10:53pGRAHAM ARCHITECTURAL PRODUCTS : Windows Adorn WSU's Chatsworth Tower Project
PU
10:36pSoftBank-backed OneWeb files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, cuts jobs
RE
10:33pU S DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY : Department of Energy Announces Up To $15 Million for Tribes to Deploy Energy Technology
PU
10:18pAGC ASSOCIATED GENERAL CONTRACTORS OF AMERICA : Sharp Jump In Owners Canceling Or Delaying Construction Projects Across The Country, New Survey Finds, Putting Many Jobs At Risk
PU
10:13pHistoric $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill passes U.S. House, becomes law
RE
09:58pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA-NFA prepositions enough rice for Metro Manila, entire country
PU
09:52pWhat's in the $2.2 trillion U.S. coronavirus rescue package
RE
09:52p'MR. NO' : Meet the U.S. congressman asking for a vote that could delay the coronavirus bill
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : factories are running, but suppliers wary about iPhone demand
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Alters Policy on Facial-Recognition Investments
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : to make face masks in U.S. to aid coronavirus battle
5BANK OF MONTREAL : BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Bank of Montreal Decreases CDN$ Prime Lending Rate to 2.45 Per Cent

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group