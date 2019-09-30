Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : DA and City of Manila take the “pork challenge”

Author: DA Communications Group | 1 October 2019

Agriculture Secretary William Dar and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno together with the Samahang Industriya ng Magsasaka (SINAG) Chairman Rosendo So led the 'pork challenge' boodle fight on September 30, 2019 in Manila to show to the public that pork products are safe to eat.

In his message, Dar thanked the city mayor for his actions against the trading of illegal meat products in the city.

'If we have local government leaders like Mayor Isko, then the problems affecting the hog industry, particularly containing and controlling the African Swine Fever (ASF) will be easily resolved,' the agri chief said.

Based on current reports, the number of pigs that have been culled and depopulated in the country was raised to 20,000 heads.

'The majority of the pigs were from Bulacan and the areas were already quarantined including nearby areas of Pampanga,' Dar said.

He added that from the reported hog cases, only one-third were affected with ASF virus.

Moreno said he will be relentless in going after illegal activities involving the importation and reselling of meat products that are supposedly to be disposed. He also urged the public to support the local hog industry.

'The partnership between the Department of Agriculture and the City of Manila will step up further,' Dar announced.

The agri chief expressed his support for the establishment of state-of-the-art and functional slaughterhouses in the city of Manila.

The city government will also establish a Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita to sell major agricultural goods at reasonably low prices to help poor Filipino households in the city.

'Buy local. Help local particularly agri products and meat products. The more we support them, the more it will be cheaper,' Moreno said.

Moreno also said the agri products from North Luzon are still welcome and can still consider the city as their selling point. He said he allows selling of products from Sagada, Benguet, and Nueva Ecija until night time. ### (Kristel Merle, DA-AFID)