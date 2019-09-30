Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : DA and City of Manila take the “pork challenge”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

Author: DA Communications Group | 1 October 2019

Agriculture Secretary William Dar and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno together with the Samahang Industriya ng Magsasaka (SINAG) Chairman Rosendo So led the 'pork challenge' boodle fight on September 30, 2019 in Manila to show to the public that pork products are safe to eat.

In his message, Dar thanked the city mayor for his actions against the trading of illegal meat products in the city.

'If we have local government leaders like Mayor Isko, then the problems affecting the hog industry, particularly containing and controlling the African Swine Fever (ASF) will be easily resolved,' the agri chief said.

Based on current reports, the number of pigs that have been culled and depopulated in the country was raised to 20,000 heads.

'The majority of the pigs were from Bulacan and the areas were already quarantined including nearby areas of Pampanga,' Dar said.

He added that from the reported hog cases, only one-third were affected with ASF virus.

Moreno said he will be relentless in going after illegal activities involving the importation and reselling of meat products that are supposedly to be disposed. He also urged the public to support the local hog industry.

'The partnership between the Department of Agriculture and the City of Manila will step up further,' Dar announced.

The agri chief expressed his support for the establishment of state-of-the-art and functional slaughterhouses in the city of Manila.

The city government will also establish a Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita to sell major agricultural goods at reasonably low prices to help poor Filipino households in the city.

'Buy local. Help local particularly agri products and meat products. The more we support them, the more it will be cheaper,' Moreno said.

Moreno also said the agri products from North Luzon are still welcome and can still consider the city as their selling point. He said he allows selling of products from Sagada, Benguet, and Nueva Ecija until night time. ### (Kristel Merle, DA-AFID)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 00:47:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08pDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : Transforming Australia into a major exporter of critical minerals products
PU
09:46pU.S. oil rebounds on lower output from U.S., Russia, OPEC
RE
09:35pJapan proceeds with twice-delayed sales tax hike as growth sputters
RE
09:24pJapan business mood sours to six-year low as trade war bites
RE
09:22pJapan business mood sours to six-year low as trade war bites
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:04pGlobal shares steady, investors pin hopes on U.S.-China talks
RE
08:59pJapan September factory activity shrinks most since February as orders slump - PMI
RE
08:58pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Welcome new members
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
2CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Cmt Secures First S$200 Million Green Loan To Finance Bca Gree..
3BARCLAYS PLC : No-deal Brexit threat sends banking volumes in Britain to 28-year low
4JSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited Rights Issue – Basis of Allotment
5GREEN RISE CAPITAL CORP : GREEN RISE CAPITAL : Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction with Bull Market..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group