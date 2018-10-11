Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : DA and NFA increase palay buying price, set SRP for rice

Log in
DA and NFA increase palay buying price, set SRP for rice

10/11/2018 | 04:18am CEST

Author: DA-AFID | 11 October 2018

The Department of Agriculture (DA) and the National Food Authority (NFA) will launch on Friday, October 12, the National Palay Procurement Program to increase the national rice reserves and prevent shortage of the country's main staple.

The program seeks to encourage farmers to sell to the government by establishing a more stable marketing system for local palay at a higher cost. Ultimately, it aims to strengthen the rice sufficiency initiatives for the country.

During a visit in Laoac, Pangasinan, Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol disclosed that the government has set up incentive mechanisms to urge farmers to sell to NFA.

On top of the P17 per kilo buying price, the government will be giving P3.70 per kilo incentive for clean and dry palay. DA will also give out farm machineries to organized farmers' group depending on the volume of palay they will sell to the government.

'Depending on the volume of palay they will deliver, we will provide farmers' groups tractors, harvesters and even solar power irrigation systems,' the agri chief said.

Aside from these, farmers who will deliver to the government's grain agency will be given priority in the credit facility programs of DA.

According to Piñol, private rice traders have been buying palay at higher costs and the government must offer more competitive packages.

Piñol also announced that the Department will set a Suggested Retail Price for rice.

'Before November, each kilo of regular milled rice will be sold at P38, well-milled rice at P40-41/kilo and whole grain head rice at P42-44,' Piñol said.

No SRP will be set for special rice.

He added that there will be no other rice classification in the market aside from the four mentioned.

'Wala na pong Angelica o Sinandomeng, instead we will be requiring the traders to indicate the date of milling, the place where the rice came from, and the name of farmers' group or cooperative which supplied it,' Piñol stressed.

'Traders who will violate will face the risk of having their permits cancelled,' the Secretary warned. ### (odarodriguez/DA-AFID)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 02:17:03 UTC
