Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : DA awards facilities to invigorate value chain approach among cooperatives

Author: DA Communications Group | 27 September 2019

Cooperative-members of the Nueva Segovia Consortium of Cooperatives (NSCC), based in Ilocos Sur, received agricultural assistance from the Department of Agriculture amounting to P36.5 million (M) during simple ceremonies on September 26, 2019 in Caoayan, Ilocos Sur.

The interventions composed of high-powered machineries and equipment will be used in engaging rice farmers in a value-chain approach, enabling them to participate in more farm activities aside from production.

Through the awarded interventions, farmers may take part in post-production, processing, and value-adding, as well as marketing, thereby increasing their income and profit.

Among the machineries turned over were a mobile recirculating dryer, compact rice mill, four-wheel drive tractor (with levee maker), combine harvester (with baler), riding transplanter, a hauling truck, and an organic waste converter facility.

The awarded facilities are on top of the initial assistance received by NSCC of more than P150M during the first visit of Secretary William D. Dar in August. ### (Adora Rodriguez, AFID)