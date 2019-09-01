Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : DA kicks off SURE Aid and other interventions for rice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 10:27am EDT

Author: DA-AFID | 1 September 2019

The Department of Agriculture Secretary has kicked off measures for the accelerated roll over system of addressing the declining prices of palay and rice.

This was announced by Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar during his visit in the Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija on August 29, 2019.

Secretary Dar shared that under the accelerated roll over system, the National Food Authority (NFA) will continuously procure, mill, and sell rice while ensuring a 30-day buffer stock.

In addition, the DA will launch the Survival and Recovery Assistance Program for Rice Farmers or SURE Aid in Nueva Ecija on September 2, 2019.

Through the SURE Aid, farmers affected by the rice tariffication could avail of a zero-interest P15,000 soft loan, payable in eight years.

Dar also recognized the Nueva Ecija Provincial Local Government Unit (LGU) for its immediate aid to the affected farmers and enjoined the LGU to strengthen its partnership with the DA.

'Kung mayroong mga probinsyang ganito, may innovation sa rice, uunahin ko po kayong tulungan,' Dar said.

In line with the DA's effort towards inclusive growth, Dar also urged the science community of Muñoz, the LGUs, the farmers and fisherfolk associations, and the private sector to work hand in hand in realizing the agriculture sector's twin goals of 'Masaganang ani at mataas na kita.' ### (Gumamela Celes Bejarin, DA-AFID)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 14:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:53aSwiss minister pessimistic on swift EU treaty, wary on Britain joining EFTA
RE
10:41aChina, U.S. kick off new round of tariffs in trade war
RE
10:41aTrump Administration Goes Ahead With New Tariffs on Chinese Products
DJ
10:27aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA kicks off SURE Aid and other interventions for rice
PU
10:22aTariff Uncertainty Weighs on Small Businesses
DJ
10:20aTrump Administration Goes Ahead With New Tariffs on Chinese Products
DJ
10:15aGermany's Small Steps Into Stimulus Are Unlikely to Meet Economists' Hopes
DJ
09:57aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-37/2019)
PU
09:57aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-38/2019)
PU
09:57aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-39/2019)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PACCAR : Truck Makers Apply the Brakes
2China Minmetals unit buys Fanya metal exchange antimony, rare earth stocks
3Next rounds of Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods to hit consumers
4MTR CORPORATION LIMITED : MTR : Hong Kong Suspends Airport Train as Protesters Mass -- 5th Update
5GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : Macau casino revenue drops 8.6% in August

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group