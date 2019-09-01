Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : DA kicks off SURE Aid and other interventions for rice

Author: DA-AFID | 1 September 2019

The Department of Agriculture Secretary has kicked off measures for the accelerated roll over system of addressing the declining prices of palay and rice.

This was announced by Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar during his visit in the Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija on August 29, 2019.

Secretary Dar shared that under the accelerated roll over system, the National Food Authority (NFA) will continuously procure, mill, and sell rice while ensuring a 30-day buffer stock.

In addition, the DA will launch the Survival and Recovery Assistance Program for Rice Farmers or SURE Aid in Nueva Ecija on September 2, 2019.

Through the SURE Aid, farmers affected by the rice tariffication could avail of a zero-interest P15,000 soft loan, payable in eight years.

Dar also recognized the Nueva Ecija Provincial Local Government Unit (LGU) for its immediate aid to the affected farmers and enjoined the LGU to strengthen its partnership with the DA.

'Kung mayroong mga probinsyang ganito, may innovation sa rice, uunahin ko po kayong tulungan,' Dar said.

In line with the DA's effort towards inclusive growth, Dar also urged the science community of Muñoz, the LGUs, the farmers and fisherfolk associations, and the private sector to work hand in hand in realizing the agriculture sector's twin goals of 'Masaganang ani at mataas na kita.' ### (Gumamela Celes Bejarin, DA-AFID)