Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : DA releases P20.9-M agri assistance to Pres. Roxas farmers, fishers

09/18/2018 | 09:03am CEST

Author: DA-AFID | 18 September 2018

The Department of Agriculture (DA) turned over P20.9 million (M) worth of agricultural interventions to farmers and fisherfolk in President Roxas, North Cotabato on September 15, 2018.

The P20-M assistance consisted of 2 units of hand tractor with complete accessories under the Rice Program (P207,000); 100 bags of corn seeds and 1 unit of multi commodity drying pavement under the Corn Program (P716,080); 250 pieces of fruit seedlings of durian, rambutan, lanzones, guaple and guyabano, and 2 units of knapsack sprayer under High Value Program (P19,500); and 2 units of feed mill under the Livestock Program of DA-Central (P20-M).

Agriculture Secretary Manny F. Piñol, together with Assistant Secretary for Livestock Enrico Garzon and DA-12 Regional Director Milagros C. Casis, led the awarding ceremony.

Moreover, Sec. Piñol committed P35-M for the implementation of Production Loan Easy Access Credit Program, 1 harvester, 3,600 bags of seedlings good for the next cropping season, 100,000 tilapia fingerlings, and 1 multiplier farm with 25 heads of native pigs (23 upgraded women, 2 upgraded men), 1,000 duck heads, and 5 cattle heads.

'Next year's budget, let's allot additional 3 harvester (95 horsepower and 35 horsepower) for identified farmers' organization here,' Piñol said.

'As a personal project, I will let you try this 1 sack of sorghum good for 2 hectares. Please identify 4 farmers who will share this sack and try them out in their farms,' he added.

The agri chief also encouraged local government of President Roxas to submit proposal for possible area for solar-powered irrigation system and farm-to-market road which will be included in the 2019 budget. 'Such proposal will include food security plan of President Roxas.' Piñol said. ### (Written by Kristel Merle & Photo by Alan Jay Jacalan, DA-AFID)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 07:02:04 UTC
