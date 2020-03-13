Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : DA to implement “food resiliency plan” for stable MM food supply

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 11:22pm EDT

Author: DA-AFID | 14 March 2020

To ensure that there will be stable supply of affordable food for Metro Manila, the Department of Agriculture (DA) will implement a 'Food Resiliency Action Plan.'

'The plan features the weekly requirement or demand of Metro Manila for basic food commodities and where these would come from,' said Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

During a media briefing at the DA Central Office on March 13, the Secretary explained that the weekly rice requirement of Metro Manila for instance - with an estimated population of 13.9 million, as per PSA - is at 26,241 metric tons (MT).

'We have more than enough stocks to meet this demand. In fact, we have a comfortable 35-week supply of rice, which will be further augmented by the dry season harvest, starting this month up to April,' the DA chief said.

For vegetables and root crops, Metro Manila has a total demand of 5,000 MT per week, but farmers in Northern and Central Luzon could harvest and supply up to 17,000 MT a week, which is more than enough to satisfy the demand for three weeks. For poultry and meat products, Metro Manilans consume a total of 7,934 MT a week, while poultry and livestock raisers can supply up to 11,074 MT a week, leaving an excess of more than 3,140 MT.

For table eggs, the entire metropolis consume 25 million (M) pieces weekly, which is amply covered as supply amounts to 42.5 M pieces. For fish, the estimated weekly requirement is 8,000 MT, while supply reaches up to 10,264 MT, coming from Regions 1, 3 and 4-B.

'As you can see, there is enough food for everyone in Metro Manila. So, there is no reason to hoard or buy more than we need,' Dar reiterated.

Dar further explained that the food resiliency action plan is anchored on the DA's mandate to ensure food security for the country, in this case Metro Manila, in the midst of restricted movement imposed due to Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

'Rest assured that major food items will be made available in areas where movement is restricted. We will ensure this in close partnership with the local government units,' he said.

He added that the 'KADIWA ni Ani at Kita' stores will remain as one of the key DA strategies to ensure that Metro Manila residents can buy affordable basic food items.

In line with the pronouncements of President Rodrigo Duterte on March 12, the DA chief clarified that the transport of basic food items - including seeds, planting materials, farm inputs and equipment, livestock and poultry supplies and biologics - will continue and will not be impeded to allow continuous supply of food into Metro Manila, and delivery of other goods outside the metropolis.

Similarly, Dar added that the movement of cargoes to and from Metro Manila, or in such other places which may be the subject of a community quarantine, shall be unhampered.

Finally, he said the current suggested retail price or SRP will continue to be imposed and other food items will be added in the list, if needed. The SRP policy covers nine basic food items sold in public markets. Their respective prices per kilo are: • Pork (pigue/kasim) - P190; • Chicken (whole, dressed) - P130; • Sugar (raw, brown) - P45; (refined) - P50; • Bangus (cage-cultured) - P162; • Tilapia (pond-cultured) - P120; • Galunggong (imported) - P130; • Garlic (imported) - P70; • Garlic (local) - P120; and • Red onion (fresh) - P95. ###

Reference: Noel Ocampo Reyes

DA Spokesperson & A/Sec for Comms & Media Affairs

09204889686 09566694611 89298183

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 14 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2020 03:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aMainland China sees imported virus cases exceed new local infections for first time
RE
12:26aNew Zealand says everyone entering country must self-isolate to contain coronavirus
RE
12:26aSOUTH KOREA REPORTS 107 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES, TOTAL 8,086 : Kcdc
RE
12:12aU.S. military to halt domestic travel amid coronavirus
RE
03/13U.S. Policy Makers Weigh Next Stage of Stimulus -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/13U.S. agency issues emergency order to speed coronavirus relief deliveries
RE
03/13Saudi Arabia suspends international flights for two weeks over coronavirus fears - SPA
RE
03/13DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA to implement “food resiliency plan” for stable MM food supply
PU
03/13South Korea reports 107 new coronavirus cases, total 8,086 - KCDC
RE
03/13Czech government closing most shops, restaurants to fight coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Buffett's Berkshire taps former AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault for board, as Bi..
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Americans rush to stock up on essentials, retailers scramble to keep up
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google, Walmart join U.S. effort to speed up coronavirus testing
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Drumbeat of bad coronavirus news starts to hit U.S. auto dealers
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Delta, American, United in White House talks to receive government support

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group