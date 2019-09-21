Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : DA to impose general safeguards duty on rice imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2019 | 12:37am EDT

Author: DA Communications Group | 21 September 2019

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has started the process of investigations that would lead to the imposition of a general safeguards duty on rice imports and arrest their influx particularly this forthcoming main harvest season.

'We have started investigations and we expect to complete them by end of September or early October,' Agriculture Secretary William Dar said.

The imposition of a safeguard duty on rice imports is one of the measures that the DA is banking on to stabilize the supply and price of rice.

Currently, the Philippines could only produce 93 percent of its total national rice requirements, the remaining 7 percent is imported.

'We have to holistically and systematically protect the consuming public and much more, our small farmers,' Dar said.

'So, I have taken the necessary steps and the direction where we will enforce legal measures to at least double the current tariff of 35 percent, during these times when we have greatly exceeded the volume needed to fill up the slack in national rice supply, most particularly in Metro Manila and major urban rice consumption centers,' Dar said.

The measure is in line with Republic Act 8752 (Anti-Dumping Act of 1999), where government can impose anti-dumping duties on imports of any product, including rice and other basic food items, that are priced way below the current fair market value.

Another option is to impose stringent sanitary and pytho-sanitary (SPS) and inspection measures of rice imports.

Dar said that to date 2.4 million metric tons of rice has been imported, which has gone beyond what is needed by the country.

'We will protect our small farmers by not allowing additional imports especially this main harvest season. We want them to benefit from the respectable farmgate prices of palay set by the government through the National Food Authority (NFA),' Dar concluded.#### (Rita dela Cruz, DA Comms Group)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 21 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2019 04:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA to impose general safeguards duty on rice imports
PU
09/20CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China sees stable growth in natural gas production
PU
09/20DA-CMTF ON SWINE BULLETIN NO. 8 : DA calls for sobriety, unity amid ASF scare
PU
09/20U.S., China held 'productive' talks, still plan October meeting - USTR
RE
09/20TRUMP : Chinese agricultural purchases not enough, wants a 'complete deal'
RE
09/20Hopes for trade breakthrough fade as China cancels U.S. farm visits
RE
09/20Hopes for trade breakthrough fade as China cancels U.S. farm visits
RE
09/20Facebook suspends tens of thousands of apps in response to Cambridge Analytica row
RE
09/20CHINA, U.S. HAD 'CONSTRUCTIVE' TRADE TALKS IN WASHINGTON : Xinhua
RE
09/20MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF MONGOLIA : Joint statement on strengthening the strategic partnership between india and mongolia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Fund managers gird for long trade war after FedEx slide
2TRUMP: Chinese agricultural purchases not enough, wants a 'complete deal'
3DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY : DXC DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exc..
4COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Holland Partner Group Plans 37-Story Tower
5THINK GLOBAL FORUM : Unveils a Brand-New Identity

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group