Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Dar awards Php136M SureAid assistance

Author: DA Communications Group | 25 October 2019

The Department of Agriculture has released Php136.425 million under the Expanded Survival and Recovery Assistance (SURE Aid) Program to the rice farmers of Eastern Visayas.

The loan assistance will be made available through cash cards courtesy of the Land Bank of the Philippines.

On October 25, 2019, Agriculture Secretary William Dar, led the ceremonial distribution of the cash cards to farmers of six provinces of the region.

A total of 9,095 farmers from Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar are set to receive the financial aid.

The SURE Aid is a credit window, implemented under a collaboration between the DA through the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, and the LandBank. It aims to assist the rice farmers whose incomes were affected by the drop of the farm gate price of palay or paddy rice.

Under the program, rice farmers tilling one-hectare and below may avail of the one-time loan assistance of Php15,000. The zero percent interest loan is payable for eight years.

Secretary Dar was assisted by Assistant Secretary Lerey Panes and DA-8 Regional Executive Director Milo delos Reyes during the awarding ceremony. ### (Adora Rodriguez, DA-AFID)