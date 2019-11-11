Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Dar orders immediate release of assistance to Northern Cagayan farmers

Author: DA Communications Group | 11 November 2019

Agriculture Secretary William Dar empathized with the province of Cagayan, particularly in Northern Cagayan, who were badly affected with the recent flooding.

'We will assure the provincial government that the needed help will be coming soon para iyong mga magsasaka na apektado ay makapagtanim agad,' Dar said during the ceremonial launching of the Expanded Survival and Recovery Assistance for Rice Farmers (SURE Aid) on November 9, 2019 at the Tuguegarao Provincial Capitol.

According to Region 2 Regional Executive Director Narciso Edillo, the estimated damage in agriculture in Cagayan province reached Php 287 million with almost Php90 million damage on rice and Php200 million damage on high-value crops.

As such, Dar instructed the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) to do assessment in the affected areas as soon as possible. He said that the department can use up the Quick Response Fund (QRF) and added that farmers that are heavily affected by the flooding will receive Php15,000. ### (Kristel Merle, DA-AFID)