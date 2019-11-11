Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Dar orders immediate release of assistance to Northern Cagayan farmers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 01:30am EST

Author: DA Communications Group | 11 November 2019

Agriculture Secretary William Dar empathized with the province of Cagayan, particularly in Northern Cagayan, who were badly affected with the recent flooding.

'We will assure the provincial government that the needed help will be coming soon para iyong mga magsasaka na apektado ay makapagtanim agad,' Dar said during the ceremonial launching of the Expanded Survival and Recovery Assistance for Rice Farmers (SURE Aid) on November 9, 2019 at the Tuguegarao Provincial Capitol.

According to Region 2 Regional Executive Director Narciso Edillo, the estimated damage in agriculture in Cagayan province reached Php 287 million with almost Php90 million damage on rice and Php200 million damage on high-value crops.

As such, Dar instructed the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) to do assessment in the affected areas as soon as possible. He said that the department can use up the Quick Response Fund (QRF) and added that farmers that are heavily affected by the flooding will receive Php15,000. ### (Kristel Merle, DA-AFID)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 06:29:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00aFIN FSA FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY : Regulations and guidelines 8/2014 Management of operational risk in supervised entities of the financial sector updated
PU
01:55aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP Rediscount Rates for November 2019 and Availments as of October 2019
PU
01:50aMINERAL RESOURCES : Growing a mo to support our ‘bros'
PU
01:47aChina's love of e-commerce powers Alibaba's Singles' Day
RE
01:47aAlibaba Singles' Day sales jump 25% in first 9 hours to $23 billion
RE
01:32aMalaysia's September factory output up 1.7% year on year, below forecast
RE
01:30aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Dar orders immediate release of assistance to Northern Cagayan farmers
PU
01:23aAsian shares a sea of red as HK chaos hits sentiment
RE
01:22aAsian shares a sea of red as Hong Kong chaos hits sentiment
RE
01:22aAsian shares a sea of red as Hong Kong chaos hits sentiment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Alibaba Singles' Day sales jump 25% in first nine hours to 17.9 billion pounds
2Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
3Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
4Oil drops on concern over U.S.-China trade talks progress, oversupply
5CRAMO OYJ : Boels Announces a Recommended Public Cash Tender Offer for All Shares in Cramo Plc

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group