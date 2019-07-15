Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : Farmers harvest new potato variety in Buguias, Benguet

Author: DA-AFID | 16 July 2019

Three months after planting, farmers from Bayoyo in Buguias, Benguet successfully harvested the first batch of G-3 potato produced under the Potato Development Program of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Universal Robina Corporation (URC).

The variety which were imported by URC from Prince Edward Island in Canada yields bigger and better quality potatoes, according to farmers.

Agriculture Secretary Manny F. Piñol together with DA-Cordillera OIC-Regional Director Cameron P. Odsey, Buguias Municipal Mayor Ruben Tindaan, Bauko Municipal Mayor Abraham Akilit, and URC Vice President Vicky E. Yap led the ceremonial harvesting on July 15, 2019.

The production area, located 2.040 meters above sea level with single row measurement of 250 centimeters by 250 centimeters, is expected to yield 18 tons of chipping potatoes every cropping period.

The partnership, which was signed on March 8, 2019 at the Benguet Agri-Pinoy Trading Center (BAPTC), aims to improve potato farming in the country by providing Benguet and Mountain Province farmers' access to farm inputs, training and market opportunities.

To jumpstart the project, URC turned-over 81 metric tons (MT) or 81,000 kilograms (kgs) imported potato seedlings to the Hi-Land Farmers Multi-purpose Cooperative formerly registered as the Benguet Farmers' Marketing Cooperative, the Seeds and Fruits Multi-Purpose Cooperative, the Buguias Rural Water Works and Water Services Cooperative, and some cooperatives in Bukidnon and Davao last March.

According to the Agriculture chief, the harvested potatoes will be sorted according to its size (large, extra large and marble) and will be inspected and assessed based on freshness and quality, and sold to the open markets.

Piñol committed for cold storage facility in BAPTC to maintain good quality of potato seedlings. URC, for its part, will link the potato farmers to institutional buyers like Robinsons Supermarkers.

Under a different collaboration between DA and URC, the medium sized produce will be used as planting materials to be distributed to other farmers.

'These started with the request of URC, two years ago, for assitance in importing planting materials for chipping potato variety that local farmers do not grow,' Piñol explained.

'Today, I am happy to hear stories from the farmers' and know that you felt that your government works,' Piñol said.

During the festival, Buguias farmers noted that using the new variety, they were able to harvest an average of 20 MT, which they can sell at P30/kgs, translating to PP600,000 earnings in a short span of three months. ### (Kristel Merle, DA-AFID)