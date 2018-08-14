Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : IAs, rice farmer coops receive hauling trucks from DA

Author: DA-AFID | 14 August 2018

Thirteen brand new hauling trucks were turned-over by the Department of Agriculture (DA) to irrigators' associations (IAs) and cooperatives in Region 12.

During the 1st Rice Program Stakeholders' Congress held on August 9-10, 2018, Secretary Emmanuel Piñol handed-over the keys and the certificates of turn-over to the recipients.

The vehicles are intended to provide transport services to the beneficiaries, as part of the overall operations of the rice processing centers (RPC) established thru the assistance of DA.

'These trucks will surely help our RPC operators and farmers in their post-harvest activities,' Regional Executive Director Milagros Casis said.

She added that these trucks, worth P1.4-Million each, are of great quality and underwent strict procurement process by the DA.

Five irrigators' associations were also recipients of certificates of commitment for additional hauling trucks which the DA will deliver to them later this year.

Joel Abinsay, vice president of Bulakanon Irrigators' Association in Makilala, noted that this intervention from DA will allow them to save renting fees of hauling vehicles.

'We are very thankful to the DA for this intervention as the trucks can efficiently bring the rice produce from farm to the RPCs,' the farmer leader added.

For North Cotabato, five farmer groups namely: the Midpapan-Balogo IA, Buayan-New Janiuay-Bagontapay-Lapaga IA, Inc., Midsayap-Pigcawayan-Libungan-Kabuntalan Federation of IAs, Bulacanon IA, and Malibatuan Farmers IA, Inc. were awarded hauling trucks.

While South Cotabato recipients include Surallah-Banga Communal IA, Firmus Farm Service Provider, Binhian sa Timog Kutabato Multipurpose Agriculture Cooperative.

Four farmer groups from Sultan Kudarat also received hauling trucks. They are the Lebak-Kalamansig Federation of IA, Inc., Lambayong Grains Seed Growers' Multipurpose Cooperative (MPC), Columbio Peoples MPC, and Central Tayugo MPC.

The Pangi MPC in Maitum is the lone beneficiary of the intervention in Sarangani. ### (Carl Ulysses Aguillon-DA RAFIS 12)