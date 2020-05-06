Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : LGUs buy P1.58-billion worth of farmers' produce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 09:34pm EDT

Author: DA Communications Group | 7 May 2020

The Department of Agriculture (DA) reports that to date local government units (LGUs) nationwide have bought tons of farm and fishery products worth more than P1.58 billion direct from farmers and fishers since the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) was imposed on March 15, 2020.

'We are indeed happy to report that since the start of the enforcement of the ECQ, around 245 LGUs heeded our call to patronize the products of our farmers and fishers and make these part of food packs distributed to their constituents. This number is certainly growing as we speak,' Agriculture Secretary William Dar said.

The agri-fishery products range from palay, milled rice, corn, vegetables, fruits, pork, chicken, fish, and spices.

Their sales were monitored by the DA's Regional Feld Offices (RFOs) through their respective Agribusiness Marketing and Assistance Dvision (AMAD).

'The LGUs are our primary partners in cascading our sectoral interventions on production to consumption, marketing included. We would like to involve them in the entire value chain to make sure that our support mechanisms reach targeted beneficiaries,' Dar said.

To focus and strengthen linkages between food producers and the markets, the DA formed four food value chain clusters - Luzon A (CAR and Regions 1 to 3), Luzon B (Regions 4A, 4B, and 5), Visayas (Regions 6 to 8, and Mindanao (Regions 9 to 13).

'Through the clusters, we plan the availability, pre-positioning, and movement of products from the municipal to provincial level, then regional, and finally among clusters.

'The mobility plan looks into the movement of agri-fishery commodities from producers, to traders, processors, and wholesalers/retailers, down to the household consumers,' the DA chief said.

The clusters, with the help of LGUs and other agencies, identify prime agri-fishery commodities and potential markets, monitor the markets, and coordinate relevant concerns to develop location-specific resiliency plans aimed at attaining higher levels of food sufficiency.

'It is the DA's job to ensure enough supply of food in the country. Our LGUs can count on us to link them to our food producers, while they help us market farmers' produce and provide every household adequate and affordable food,' Dar said.

Apart from this, the DA has been coordinating with the LGUs since the start of the ECQ in ensuring the unhampered movement of workers and stakeholders in various agriculture and fishery enterprises to ensure continued production and delivery of food, particularly those in highly urbanized areas.

'In all, in partnership with the LGUs, the private sector, and farmers' and fisherfolk's groups, we ensure farmers of a ready market and steady income, as well as provide consumers with affordable, healthy, and nutritious food. Along the process, we also help stabilize the prices of basic commodities,' he said.

'We hope that more LGUs will follow suit and may this practice be institutionalized even after the COVID-19 crisis and move on to the 'new normal' era,' the DA chief concluded. ### (Myriam Layaoen, DA StratComms)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 01:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:02pSmithfield Foods to restart South Dakota pork plant from May 7
RE
10:55pFrontier Airlines rescinds empty middle seat charge after lawmaker pressure
RE
10:47pPhilippines economy shrinks 0.2% in first quarter
RE
10:43pU.S. reaches settlement to recover over $49 million involving Malaysia's 1MDB - DOJ
RE
10:42pChina's services sector contracts for third month as job losses hit record - Caixin PMI
RE
10:41pU.S. REACHES SETTLEMENT TO RECOVER OVER $49 MILLION INVOLVING MALAYSIA'S 1MDB : Doj
RE
10:39pTrump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade deal
RE
10:38pEmerging market FX to struggle against mighty U.S. dollar this year - Reuters poll
RE
10:36pChina Caixin Services PMI Improved Slightly in April
DJ
10:32pTrump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
3AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD. : AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Reports Q1 2020 Financial Results
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts - APA
5CORN : Nutrien lowers 2020 forecast as corn demand, potash prices hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group