Department of Agriculture of Republic of P : La Paz farmers take on 7MT challenge, double rice production

Author: DA Communications Group | 16 July 2020

The small barangay of Caut in La Paz, Tarlac may soon be producing twice their current production level as they take on the challenge of Agriculture Secretary William Dar to increase their hybrid rice yield from 3.5 metric tons (MT) to 7 MT.

As an incentive, Dar said that the farmers will receive farm machineries to enable them to provide services to other farmers within their community, as well as neighboring areas.

During the farmers' forum held on July 16, Dar announced that the Department of Agriculture (DA) will continue to turnover support and interventions including farm equipment, warehouse and milling facilities, as well as delivery trucks to farmers' groups who have adopted the clustering approach.

'Alam namin ang inyong pangangailangan, kaya susuporta kami mula sa inyong pagtatanim, pag-aani hanggang sa paghahanap ng merkado,' Dar said.

This year, the DA has kicked off the clustering program approach for all commodities including palay to encourage farmers to build a structured association to avail of services to aid them in their food production activities.

'Cooperativism is the key and so it is important for you to come together, and form yourselves into groups so you can maximize the assistance and interventions provided by the DA,' he added.

The agri chief also encouraged the farmers to diversify and adapt high-value agriculture.

'You can start early planting and then diversify during the dry season,' he said.

Dar said that in addition to the P10 billion (B) Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, the Department is allotting P1.5B for a crop diversification program, and P1B for crop insurance.

The secretary explained that as long as farmers are registered under the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture, they may avail of insurance and indemnification under the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation.

'Panahon na para itaas ninyo ang inyong mga aning palay para may pagkain ang ating bansa. Importanteng may sapat tayong pagkain para makalaban sa pandemya,' Dar said.

The Caut farmers thanked the agriculture chief for the unceasing support of DA to the local rice sector, specifically the hybrid variety.

Norma Cancio, who is among the first batch of rice farmers in her barangay who pioneered the production of hybrid rice, thanked Secretary Dar for the timely delivery of seeds and fertilizers this cropping season.

'Salamat po sa biyaya dahil po nang binigyan kami ng binhi sakto sa season. On time din po ang abono. Kaya nga po masayang-masaya kaming lahat,' she said.

Mayla Manalo, another hybrid rice farmer, expressed her gratitude for the seeds and fertilizer support from the Department. She narrated her struggles when she was just starting to produce hybrid, and advised her co-farmers not to give up, but instead grab the opportunity the hybrid rice techno.

'Dapat po pagbutihan natin ang ating pagtatanim para di na tayo nag-aangkat ng bigas,' she said.

Municipal Agriculture Officer Noel Regis assured Secretary Dar that the local agriculture office will cascade the challenge to other parts of La Paz, to help the country attain increased rice yield and contribute to the national campaign towards food security. ### (Adora Rodriguez, DA-AFID)